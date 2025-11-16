Is the National Firearms Act finally doomed?

In 1934, Congress enacted the National Firearms Act. In effect since, it requires federal registration of machineguns, requires rifles and shotguns have an overall length of 26,” rifles have barrels at least 16” in length and shotguns have barrels at least 18” in length. It also requires registration of “silencers,” which are properly termed suppressors.

Graphic: KelTec CMR30, which meets NFA standards. Author.

In 1986, Democrats snuck in a provision on a fraudulent voice vote that banned private ownership of machineguns. Since that day, only machineguns made before 1986 may be lawfully owned. As a result, machineguns are scarce and when sold at all, command insane prices. The military and police can still own those weapons.

Unlike what many believe, the NFA was never a gun control measure. It was passed as “an Act to provide for the taxation of manufacturers, importers, and dealers in certain firearms.” It used the taxing power of Congress to indirectly regulate behavior it didn’t have the authority to regulate otherwise at the time.

The effects of the NFA were clear:

Its primary enforcement mechanism wasn’t criminal prohibition — it was taxation. The law imposed a $200 tax (roughly $4,700 in today’s dollars) on the manufacture and transfer of certain firearms — namely machine guns, short-barreled rifles and shotguns, silencers (suppressors), and “any other weapons.”

Since, the Supreme Court,and Congress have upheld the NFA solely on taxation grounds. Sonzinsky v. United States in 1937 and United States v. Miller in 1939 ruled that since the tax raised revenue, Congress could legislate it, even if its effect was regulatory.

Circa 2025, virtually every part of that taxation scheme vanished:

When Congress passed the One Big Beautiful Bill earlier this year, it removed the $200 tax on suppressors, short-barreled rifles, short-barreled shotguns, and “any other weapons.” Effective January 1, 2026, the NFA’s central revenue-raising provision for those categories — its entire legal foundation — is gone. Machine guns and destructive devices still carry the $200 tax stamp, but for suppressors and short-barreled firearms — the very categories whose inclusion in the NFA has always been most constitutionally suspect — Congress eliminated the tax entirely. Yet the registration and regulatory regime remain.

This is a significant issue not only on constitutional grounds, but because short- barreled rifles and suppressors have become enormously popular in recent years. Legal stabilizing braces are often used on AR-pattern pistols—short-barreled rifles-- as a legal way to get around the NFA prohibition. An entire industry has grown up around making suppressors easier to own, but with the $200 tax no longer required, what is the continued justification for the NFA?

The One Big Beautiful Bill — a landmark pro-gun reform package that otherwise repealed large swaths of Biden-era gun control — was supposed to remove suppressors and short-barreled firearms from the NFA entirely. But at the last minute, a Democrat Senate parliamentarian ruled that repealing the NFA’s registration requirements would violate the Byrd Rule, which limits what can be included in budget reconciliation bills. The argument was absurd. The NFA was created as a tax and taxes are precisely what the Byrd Rule exists to address. If removing a tax regulation isn’t budget-related, what is?

Good question indeed.

Gun Owners of America—GOA—has filed suit arguing that with the taxation justification for the NFA gone, the entire act must be struck down.

It doesn’t just challenge a rule, it challenges the intellectual and constitutional lie that federal bureaucrats can regulate away your rights under the guise of a tax that no longer exists. If the lawsuit succeeds — and it should — it will set the stage for a wider dismantling of the federal gun control regime, including the Hughes Amendment’s 1986 machinegun freeze, which also relies on an outdated NFA framework.

Graphic: AR-15 variant, also meeting NFA standards. Author.

But won’t short-barreled rifles and shotguns increase crimes? Not at all. Most crimes aren’t committed with the aid of any firearm, and the overwhelming majority of those that are involve handguns, which are small, weigh little and are easy to conceal. Short-barreled long guns are heavy, bulky, and very hard to conceal. Long guns of any kind are seldom used in crime for those reasons, and despite what the media would have us believe, “assault weapons”—usually AR-pattern long guns—are used in only a tiny portion of that tiny portion of weapons used in crimes.

If the NFA is struck down—and it should be—there is nothing preventing Congress from enacting legislation in this area. Nothing, that is, other than their fear of enraging the American public who zealously guard their Second Amendment rights. Having to explain why guns and suppressors already long in common use ought to be outright banned is something sane legislators should want to avoid.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.