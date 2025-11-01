Is justice finally coming for Judge Boasberg?

There's nothing more disgusting than a corrupt judge, particularly one who targets his political opponents as if he lived in a banana republic, or a socialist hellhole like Cuba.

That brings us to Judge James Boasberg, the leering leftist who was last seen crying crocodile tears for illegal alien alleged gang member, Kilmar Abrego-Garcia, forcing President Trump to bring the thug back to our shores so he could get as many judicial hearings as he liked, all as a matter of 'due process.'

We saw how he ran circles around President Trump as he sought to enact his mandate to voters, always there with something to obstruct him on.

Turns out he was up to a lot worse than that, though.

According to the New York Post:

WASHINGTON — Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) released additional FBI files Wednesday revealing that hundreds more Republican groups and persons were targeted in a “fishing expedition” brought by special counsel Jack Smith. In a press conference alongside other GOP senators, Grassley announced that he was making public the 197 subpoenas issued by Smith as part of the Arctic Frost probe, which became “the vehicle by which FBI agents and DOJ prosecutors could improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus.” “I’ve obtained through legally protected whistleblower disclosures,” Grassley said. “197 subpoenas were issued by Jack Smith and his team. These subpoenas were issued to 34 individuals and 163 businesses, including financial institutions.

He spied and he spied on different prominent Republicans, all of them made suspects based on their party affiliation, including Sen. Ted Cruz, who's as straight-arrow as they come, on the pretext of investigating the Jan. 6 crowd-control incident at the Capitol, for which then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was at least partly responsible, along with a contingent of FBI agents provocateurs. He was the judge signing off on illegal order after illegal order - nearly 200 in all -- and putting in riders that those whose records were being seized were not allowed to know it was happening, quite a thing for a judge who likes to yell about "due process" for criminal illegal aliens being repatriated to their homelands.

He had so much sleaze up his robe he could have run a girly nightclub.

Now it's time to pay the piper. Impeachment motions have been filed in Congress, and according to Matt Margolis at PJMedia, they are gaining momentum:

The Obama-nominated chief judge of the United States District Court for D.C. now faces impeachment articles that Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Tex.) filed, thanks to explosive revelations surrounding Operation Arctic Frost—a coordinated effort that saw 197 subpoenas unleashed against Republicans in Congress and citizens during the Biden administration.

The operation was blatantly illegal. Boasberg made it possible. Impeachment laws were written for cases like his. One can only hope that Republicans can impeach this freak and lay down a marker about what judges are never to do. Some laws have got to be live laws, and this is one of them. Throw the book at him.

