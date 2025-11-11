Is Gavin Newsom the best the Democrats can do?

Following his 'victory' in last Tuesday's election, with the tyranny-of-the-majority passage of Proposition 50, a measure which rigs congressional seats to almost no Republican representation, Gavin Newsom is flying high.

He's out campaigning for more campaigns of this type in the few blue states which don't already have similarly gerrymandered congressional representation, calling on his donors to donate more.

He's so far flown out to Texas to campaign on the ground -- and for president -- on his 'silence-them' scheme.

Soon he's flying to Brazil for the COP30 climate summit that President Trump is not bothering to waste time on, secure in his belief that nobody is going to ask him about his stewardship of the nation's filthiest beach, nor his record on fire management. He's reportedly preparing to lecture the Brazilians about their rainforest.

Yes, he's running for president, convinced that voters around the U.S. can't wait to become California while many analysts are hailing him as winner, a fighter, and therefore the Democrat frontrunner.

According to Politico:

One Republican strategist said Newsom’s winning redistricting campaign in California transformed him into a top rival of Donald Trump,” while another conceded it had cemented him as a “Tier 1 Democrat.”

They didn't want to put their names on those claims.

This is pathetic.

Why Newsom's rigging victory should make the rest of the country want to vote for him is a thing of mystery.

He runs the most failed state in the nation, a state that sports a $58 billion deficit which effectively makes it bankrupt, Newsom converting a $3 billion surplus on the day he walked into office into insolvency like this.

His record on fire management, let's say, leaves a lot to be desired, and it's not just the two disasters in Los Angeles. Northern California's town of Paradise, which was burned to rubble a couple of years ago remains largely an ash pile, and like those victims, Los Angeles's residents are learning the hard way that they aren't going to be able to rebuild their homes any time soon either.

Down in San Diego, his stewardship of the nation's filthiest beach, owing to unchecked raw sewage pouring in from Mexico and his failure to declare an emergency has left an ecological disaster that it took President Trump to clean up after. Newsom did nothing to stop the environmental Valdez happening on prime real estate. Trump got going.

Meanwhile, the homeless situation remains worse than ever. Vowing to end homelessness at least twenty years ago, the problem, propelled by Newsom shoveling $20 billion at NGOs, has created more homelessness, serving as a magnet for others states' problems. Like homelessness -- the homeless everywhere in tent cities, doing drugs, going to the bathroom on sidewalks and making a living shoplifting? Newsom will make every state the same homeless haven for NGOs as cops do nothing. Oh, and Newsom opposed an anti-crime measure that would have actually allowed cops to charge criminals.

The point being, his entire record is one of massive failure. A Ron DeSantis he is not, speaking of successful governors.

What's vivid here is that Newsom must know this and must be calculating that the people likely to vote for him aren't going to care. Maybe he's taking advantage of an anti-incumbent mood in the country, and hate-Trump sentiment is all he needs. Maybe he's thinking that if he can rally all the Trump-haters, he's got it made. He'll have obstacles among other Democrats, too -- it's well-known that all the other Democrat governors can't stand him.

Maybe it's a masterplan to rig the entire country like California politically so that one-party rule remains permanent. Maybe that will win them over.

But even with such advantages, California is a cautionary tale, not a shining example to follow in much of the country. Newsom has never operated outside that hothouse environment and like his best political pal Kamala Harris, is likely to wither under questioning. But he's quite a bit more ruthless than her, and he's cynically betting ruthlessness will serve as a substitute for results.

This is probably the best the Democrats can do. It's disgusting.

Image: X video screen shot