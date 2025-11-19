Is China infiltrating the American education system?

There is growing evidence that China’s infiltration of American systems is an alarming trend that no one can ignore.

China has found ways into secure systems in the U.S. A recent case from this year saw a soldier being charged with transmitting national defense information to individuals located in China. The Wall Street Journal reported on November 13, 2025, “China’s state-sponsored hackers used artificial-intelligence technology from Anthropic to automate break-ins of major corporations and foreign governments during a September hacking campaign.” From reports of stealing intellectual property to targeting infrastructure, Beijing’s actions in the U.S. are deliberate and hostile.

The Chinese infiltration campaign seems to extend to the educational system, as China sells products and technology to K–12 school systems in the U.S. This is a threat that could indoctrinate our children to the Communist Party’s anti-American agenda while providing access to our children’s personal information and activities.

President Donald J. Trump recognizes China’s existential crisis and is tackling the challenge head on. The president has used tariffs and negotiations to stand up more American businesses that have been sidelined by unfair trade practices and trade barriers to products entering China. But this fight cannot rest on Washington alone. State and local officials and governors must step up — and many are finally doing so.

The state of Georgia is leading the way, recognizing the Chinese threat to its citizens, state security, and educational systems. Recently, Georgia passed and enacted important legislation barring the state from contracting with certain countries, including China, that have been designated foreign adversaries by the federal government. This move is exactly what is needed to counter Beijing’s influence on our technology and government systems.

Georgia is not just talking about the problem. It is taking real action to protect American interests and safeguard its data and infrastructure. This is a bold example of leadership from Governor Brian Kemp that should inspire action in other states and governors.

Companies with Chinese ownership are fighting back. Lenovo, a multinational Chinese company with operations in the Beijing and North Carolina, recently sued the state of Georgia over this law. There are allegations that the company has close ties to the Chinese Communist Party. The irony is that China would never allow an American education company, especially one with strong U.S. government ties, to enter the Chinese market for educating that nation’s youth.

Lenovo was founded in China but has expanded into North Carolina to help the company sell in the United States without the taint of being Chinese. Despite the company denying ties to the Chinese Communist Party, Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) alleged in a letter, and as reported by the Military Times, “Lenovo is closely affiliated with the People’s Liberation Army, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the [People’s Republic of China] government.” If the congressman is correct, Lenovo is a Chinese-owned firm, and the threat from its CCP ties is real. Its attempts to sue Georgia are nothing more than a desperate effort to undermine a law that protects American security and sovereignty.

The members of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party are so convinced that Lenovo is a problem that they have asked the Navy Exchange Services Command to stop selling that company’s products to U.S. service members. Lenovo touts its operations in the United States, but committee members see that North Carolina partnership as a way to masquerade as a U.S. company.

Lenovo’s lawsuit pushes against the national security interest to keep our schools free from foreign influence. Georgia’s legislation seems necessary move to keep CCP-controlled technologies out of sensitive American systems. Technologies that involve the education of our children touch on a security issue that is very different from a China-based company selling a kid a tee shirt or shorts. National security concerns are triggered when foreign-backed firms are in our public schools. It is not unreasonable to worry that propaganda may creep into the education system with foreign sensitivities and ideologies woven in with education technology.

Georgia has taken the lead, and others should follow. Both Democrat and Republican administrations have acknowledged a real economic threat from China, but actions are needed to follow through on some promises from politicians. States need laws and firm policies.

Every state should shield its systems and citizens from foreign-made technologies that pose security risks. This is a non-partisan issue, where both parties seek to defend American innovation, jobs, and security.

