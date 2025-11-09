Is Carville losing it?

Over the years, James Carville has been milking that “it’s the economy, stupid” line for all it’s worth. At the same time, no one reminds James that Ross Perot made him famous. I hope James sends a Christmas card to the Perot family every year.

The latest Carville-ism is bizarre. This is the story:

Democratic strategist James Carville stirred controversy Thursday with provocative remarks reacting to Tuesday’s election results. On his “Politics War Room” podcast, Carville stated: “I’m personally going to find a convicted pedophile and run him in a race just to see if he could beat a Republican.” He followed up with: “I’m not sure. I’m not going to say a convicted pedophile could win.” Carville added: “And by the way, the guy who was running against him ran a pretty good campaign.”

Okay, so maybe James was joking, but that’s not a funny joke. He was talking Jay Jones, the Democrat who defeated incumbent Republican A.G. Jason Miyares.

Who knows what will happen next November? It’s possible that history repeats itself, and the “out party” has a good night. Or maybe it’s 2002, and incumbent President Bush increases his position and defeats the Senate majority leader.

I won’t play prophet, but I can tell you that no one has more bad predictions than James Carville. He got lucky in 1992 and has been running on that all of this time. He was wrong with Trump. Frankly, he makes sense only when he is telling his side to stop the wokeness or that the party is too feminine.

Image: James Carville. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.