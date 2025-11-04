Is AI taking away jobs?

Recently, it has been all over the news, companies laying people off from jobs left and right, but guess who the usual suspect is -- AI. Now, people are moaning with fear that AI has taken jobs from humans, creating mass layoffs, and that no jobs will be left for any human to do, especially Gen Z. The fear of "no human jobs" is entirely unfounded; it is the usual suspects, the same doomsday narrative dating back to the 1950s. They are the same people who said the internet, calculators, and laptops would ruin us all. Unbelievably, it has been quite the contrary, according to Stanford's AI Index 2025, which reports that AI is not a scary monster after all, but in fact is adding jobs in all sectors. Is AI creating more jobs, or taking them from workers? Which one is it?

Think about it this way: the jobs that exist today were created decades ago, and decades ago, those previously-held jobs were indeed replaced by technology. Because of consumer market demands, AI created consumer content on digital phones, the app economy, and the Internet of Things, which enabled more job creation. However, let the usual suspects tell it: Is rapid AI job placement correlated with recent unemployment? It is not. And does correlation imply causation? No, not necessarily. Edson and Black reported that 97 million jobs were created in 2025 by AI. Undoubtedly, the doomsayers' misconception that AI is curtailing job growth is being disproved, as AI is projected to create over 97 million jobs by 2025, while simultaneously displacing jobs from humans.

Put it this way: every time AI takes one job, it adds another job role for humans, The problem is that while AI critics bemoan from the rooftops that humans cannot keep up with AI, the opposite is true. All we have to do is look back to the early 1970s, the early 1990s, the mid-2000s, and our current day to see that jobs are created, not lost due to computers and automation, as Jack Kelly from Forbes pointed out last year. The impact of AI will be no different.

Consider this: less than a decade ago, roles such as content creators, digital influencers, social media directors, and the app economy did not exist. These are all jobs that the advent of AI has created. The doomsdayers created zero jobs. The emergence of jobs created by AI, such as data analysts, machine learning engineers, and AI ethicists, along with the transformation of economic development of local bakeries, restaurants, and coffee shops, connected to technology, amplify their business offerings by hiring ancillary supplemental services enabled by AI; this is a testament to the engine of human energy and focus when augmented by the functions and scale of artificial intelligence. These remarkable job creations have been ongoing since the commercial advent of computers in the 1950s. While technology -- such as AI and machine learning -- has been taking jobs, new jobs and career fields have been created simultaneously.

Doomsayers legitimately question whether job creation can keep pace with AI-driven job replacement. In other words, can business owners create new job roles faster than AI can replace humans? Yes -- I just say "Uber." We would be hailing for a Yellow Taxi if it were not for AI-driven technology. Think about how people earn extra money doing ridesharing. Were ridesharing jobs around more than 10 years ago? No -- AI created it.

The AI critics keep pushing the victim agenda on human job seekers, portraying AI as a sinister job taker at a workplace near you, when AI has created far more jobs than it has taken. But you all know the real elephant in the room. That is, people are leaving the workplace to enter the highly AI-enabled gig economy. The gig economy is the hottest thing now, really. It never ceases to amaze me how most media now look at a whole economy -- the gig economy and the app economy -- that has created more jobs than entire small countries, let alone the number of jobs created by the doomsayers. So let us give AI what it is -- and that is the power of job creation.

Image: Easy-Peasy AI