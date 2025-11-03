Intrigue at work: The operations of Mossad

For many of us, the role of Israel’s premier spy group, Mossad, is hidden in the shadows. They can appear in every corner of the world, and yet we almost never see them. That’s why I was intrigued by the new book by Yossi Cohen, The Sword of Freedom: Israel, Mossad and the Secret War. He served in the IDF, entered Mossad at a very young age as a field operative, and eventually became the director of Mossad; I believe his personality, motivations, and goals combined created a unique man dedicated to the existence of Israel. (He’s now retired.)

One way to study Cohen’s service is to look through a multi-colored lens: his personal characteristics and values; his relationship with the United States; the demands of his role in the field for Mossad; and his role as the director of Mossad. The combination shows us the complexity of the man and of his role, limited to facts that could be made public.

The book was revelatory and Cohen was impressive.

Cohen revealed himself to be a man of deep devotion to his family and to the state of Israel. He confirmed that he was well-suited to a role in Mossad: “I have a Mossad gene in my body. The job, and espionage, is in my blood.”

He was raised an Orthodox Jew, but eventually let go of many of the trappings of that background. He didn’t stop wearing his kipa (skullcap), however, until he was 26 years old. He also knew very well the sacrifices he had to make to serve his country:

Unlike others I don’t believe in miracles. What I do believe, in referring to ‘Divine intervention,’ is the idea of serving something bigger than ourselves. There is a cause to which we are wedded, a fundamental reason to fight for our own. You hardly have an identity which is yours. You’re never there for your wife, kids, parents, friends. You lose part of your life, not physically, thank God, but you miss life events, births, and subsequent birthdays. I’m not complaining. It’s a lot to sacrifice, but this is a higher cause.

But his stories about working with the people he targeted as intelligence sources were especially captivating. Many of the stories may not have been actual events, but were an amalgam based on his many years as an operative, as he took on the persona of a unique individual. For example, he developed a relationship with a man who was willing to betray his country, his religion, and his people:

We had reached a crisis point. This was an invitation to heresy, a despicable act against the belief system that had taken him, willingly and successfully, into a bloody conflict with Israel. He cut short the conversation and cut off all communications with me. He didn’t return calls for several days. Then, suddenly, he said he was ready to speak. He was wavering but needed a final nudge. I suggested, to end all doubt, that he should secretly meet my Mossad contact. If we liked what he had to offer, he would be the person we would be working with. Abdullah agreed. It was one of those beautiful moments of surrender.

Cohen talked about getting sufficient background information on a target, explaining how demanding and difficult it can be. It’s important to know as much as you can before you venture to make contact, to ensure that you build a trusting relationship, and make a viable connection:

For an intelligence officer, study comes before engagement. Let’s say I am researching Dr. Abadi, PhD. Can I speak to those who know him? Can I intercept what he is saying? Does he like bird watching or Monster Truck racing? Is he into money or women? Is he corruptible? Is he a nationalist? Does he hate crime or is he a criminal? Does he hate the regime, or is he part of it? Is he religious or not? How does he play the game of life? I can take an educated guess at some answers, but need them all to develop the sharpest picture.

Cohen headed or inspired some notable projects, with which most of us are familiar. Although he met some resistance at the beginning, he was instrumental in developing the program of arming the Hezbollah pagers, as well as the raid which produced undeniable evidence of the Iran nuclear program:

Finally, at 3:29 a.m. Tel Aviv time, 4:59 a.m. in Tehran, I was able to brief Prime Minister Netanyahu that we had stolen what we wanted: 55,000 pages of documentation, 183 compact discs, on which were another 655,000 files including memos, videos, blueprints and strategic plans.

Especially impressive was Cohen’s confirmation of the importance of Israel’s relationship with the U.S. He acknowledged that Israel depended on the U.S. for its support and its commitment to Israel’s survival:

The bottom line is that we cannot take positive responses and sentiments for granted. We have to work on what is truly a special relationship, because we are totally dependent on the USA. Some people might not want to hear that, but it is a reality that must be acknowledged and acted upon. We can no longer do things alone.

He acknowledges that he couldn’t help smiling when Bibi Netanyahu, on a visit to the White House, gave President Trump a golden pager.

There were also poignant moments: how he would hug each one of his operatives before they went on a mission; his pride and love for his son who was born with cerebral palsy; his love for his wife; his deep devotion to the survival of Israel. These words comprise the closing of his book:

My country means everything to me. That’s why it is fitting that I leave the last words in this book to David Ben-Gurion, our founding father: ‘Israel was not created in order to disappear; Israel will endure and flourish. It is the child of hope and the home of the brave. It can neither be broken by adversity nor demoralized by success. It carries the shield of democracy and it honors the sword of freedom.’

