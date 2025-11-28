In Chicago, vote-buying schemes win elections

Is the GOP paying attention?

What do we want?

Free money!

When do we want it?

Now!

What do we want?

Free money!

When do we want it?

Well, you get the idea.

No doubt inspired by Mamdani’s election in New York, when he promised the moon to an evidently gullible electorate, Illinois’ Cook County Board of Commissioners recently approved $7.5 million for a “permanent guaranteed basic income program.” Chicago, the largest city in the Midwest and third-largest in the country, is the county seat for Cook County.

Image created using AI.

Of course, Democrats own—um, I mean, run—Illinois, and have for decades. J.B. Pritzker is governor, Brandon Johnson is mayor of Chicago, and 16 of 17 Cook County commissioners are Democrats. Fox News cheerleader Joshua Q. Nelson seems to have left this out of his story, putting on a “move along, nothing to see” sort of spin on what is yet another Democrat vote-buying scheme:

Guaranteed basic income programs have become a trend across the U.S. in recent years with more than 100 pilots launched since 2018. Mayors for Guaranteed Income grew into a coalition of 150 mayors pushing pilot programs, offering low-income participants up to $1,000 a month with no strings attached. The group has pushed pilot programs that have been adopted by municipalities across the country. The Cook County program was launched in 2022 with the aid of federal COVID-19 relief funds. Once the largest publicly funded program in the nation receiving $42 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot provided monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 households for two years, with no strings attached. Economic Security Illinois Director Sarah Saheb described Cook County’s guaranteed basic income pilot as a “historic success” and said that when the federal government was “stepping back from its responsibilities to working families, Cook County is leading the way to ensure people can afford basic necessities.”

Now, the commission has decided to make the program permanent based on survey results that showed that the people receiving the free money liked receiving free money:

The findings released by the commission in April showed that three-quarters of participants reported feeling more financially secure and 94% of participants used the funds to address financial emergencies during challenging times. Majorities also reported the program improved their mental health and lowered their stress levels. The commission learned from the survey that participants mainly used the funds for essential needs such as food, rent, utilities, and transportation.

In the push-back column, such as it was, we have Josh Bandoch, head of policy for the Illinois Policy Institute, a think tank that tracks public policy decisions in the state.

“Cook County is making its guaranteed income pilot permanent and committing millions to a failed strategy already shown to leave people with less work experience and lower earnings. “That should alarm anyone who wants real, long-term progress for low-income residents. A recent pilot program in northern Illinois, including Cook County, decreased workforce participation and lower individual income (before transfers),” said Josh Bandoch...

No worries, replied the Commission:

“...outcomes and impacts vary depending heavily on program design: amount of cash, frequency/duration of payments, eligibility criteria (income-based, place-based, etc.), and local cost of living. “Cook County is partnering closely with the Inclusive Economy Lab at the University of Chicago to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the Promise Pilot. We will then design our next program in a thoughtful way that considers short- and long-term outcomes,” the commission said.

I don’t know about you, but I feel so much better knowing that the prestigious University of Chicago will be involved in a “comprehensive evaluation of the Promise Pilot.” University social scientists will give Pritzker the best assessment money can buy—um, I mean, an objective, rigorous, fact-based analysis that other social scientists can use “in a thoughtful way” as precedent, if called upon. Scholarship at its best, folks.

Speaker Mike Johnson must make sure that federal money is not—repeat, not—flowing into Democrat vote-buying schemes, in Illinois or elsewhere. With midterms less than a year away and control of Congress precariously in the balance, the GOP needs to get its act together and draw the logical conclusion from Mamdani’s election. American Thinker readers will no doubt be howling with laughter when they read this sentence.

Arnold Cusmariu is the author of Logic for Kids (2023) and Echoes from Plato’s Cave (forthcoming in 2026). The Plato book is some 700 pages long and features an all-star cast that includes Bond girl Carole Bouquet, Michelangelo, CIA Director Robert M. Gates, Billy Idol, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Picasso, and Wittgenstein. The book is illustrated with hundreds of Arnold’s sculptures.