In addition to more babies, we need better parents

There has been abundant discussion in the public square on the need to produce more human babies. Musk insists that civilization may collapse without more of them. Even the Trump Administration has touted the need for more American babies, and encouraged their births with family friendly policies. That’s all well and good, but what about producing proper parents?

Married actors Dax Shepherd and Kristen Bell may not qualify as such, which is unfortunate because they probably have good genes. Kristen, at least, is a looker, but her parenting “style,” if it can be described as anything other than laziness, has been criticized. Recently, hubby Dax defended letting his privileged daughters talk back to adults and generally be disrespectful. That’s as stupid as his name.

After that peculiarly unbalanced upbringing, maybe they are not so privileged, but doomed to confront contrary reality. Come to think of it…rather than inherit good genes, their daughters may get stupid ones. But who cares about Dax and Kristen? Their example is only useful insofar as it highlights the importance of producing proper parents before they set their uncivil offspring loose on society.

Feminists and girlie dads insist on raising their hapless beta boys to be respectful, but now girls are being conditioned to be disrespectful? It’s absurd, even by warped “Hollyweird” standards. If Dax and Kristen (and anyone else testing bizarre parenting techniques) want to raise well-adjusted ladies, they should instill in them a healthy respect for males. It will probably alleviate some of their oncoming cognitive dissonance — there is plenty of evidence that women today are less happy than they used to be. And even more that they are unhappier than men.

Comparing the relative happiness of men to women can be tricky because they don’t rate things on the same scale, and emphasize different standards. Nevertheless, after normalizing the response scales, a Gallup World Poll discovered, lo and behold, that women are less happy than men. Feminist publications are reticent to concede this, but it is corroborated by other findings that men have higher levels of happiness and life satisfaction. Even happiness guru Arthur Brooks finds that women who used to be happier than men are now not.

Many inconclusive theories (often tip-toeing around leftist sensibilities) are offered to explain the demise in female contentment. Here’s another: teaching little girls to disrespect males and to encourage back chat. After their highfalutin debutante (in Dax’s girls’ case, anyway), how the heck is that going to facilitate their entry into an unforgiving world that requires male-oriented skillsets more than ever?

Robots and AI-agents will soon be able to do female-dominated work like all the customer service and admin-type jobs they gravitate toward (they still lag in STEM curricula despite all their mentoring). Robots will also be able to cook, clean, and fold laundry. But good luck getting a robot to replace a car part, or climb upon the roof to replace broken tiles, or erect a fence around obstacles to keep the dog in the backyard, for examples. Dax, whoever you are, that is what should be respected.

Sure, we need more babies. Perhaps more importantly, we need sensible parents that teach their little girls to be demure and deferential toward all the men who invented and built things that allow them to enjoy their creature comforts. I don’t know about civilization collapsing if women (yes, only women) have fewer babies, but our republic might if parents don’t raise well-adjusted children.

