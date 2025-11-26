Impeach Barack Obama?

There has been at least a temporary setback to indicting James Comey on making a false statement to Congress and obstructing a congressional investigation. This, combined with liberal judges running continual interference in such cases, the thorny five-year statute of limitations, and the media constantly portraying any prosecutorial action taken against the seditious actors as a personal vendetta by Donald Trump against his political enemies, is leaving many of us with the uneasy feeling (if we didn’t already have it) that no one will pay for trying to set up and bring down the leader of the opposition party and president of the United States.

The evidence that has trickled out proves beyond a shadow of doubt that, far from doing everything “by the book,” or merely ignoring “See Something, Say Something,” Barack Obama was actually directing the Trump-Russia collusion plot. Count me among those who think he’ll never see a jail cell for it, for a number of reasons: The crime doesn’t exactly fit the technical definition of treason or sedition; statute of limitations; he still has supporters in DOJ who will run interference for him; he’s The One.

Rather than let him and the others skate, here’s an idea: Let Congress impeach Obama, just as the Democrats did to Donald Trump after he was out of office. The purpose would be to embarrass him and expose his treachery to the masses, to the point that even the MSM will have trouble hiding it.

What do they charge him with? Policy “inconsistent with consensus views of the interagency.” Do those words sound familiar? That was Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s testimony about Trump leading to Trump impeachment #1. When Vindman first said those words, I instantly thought three things:

1) Yes, that’s exactly why we elected Trump.

2) Trump’s the commander-in-chief, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

3) Vindman’s use of an adjective [interagency] as a noun was annoying, not endearing the way a different Alexander — Haig — a former general, made nouns into verbs as Ronald Reagan’s secretary of state.

In April, Miranda Levine, writing in the New York Post, said,

“Documentation that came from the Obama White House; documentation that came from Obama’s ODNI; documentation from the CIA, all of these pieces fit quite seamlessly together creating a very clear timeline that shifted from before the election when the intelligence community almost uniformly said essentially that Russia is trying to sow discord in the US election, but has no preference for one candidate over another,” [Director of National Intelligence Tulsi] Gabbard told me last week on “Pod Force One.”

“And then all of a sudden, Trump wins the election, surprising many people, both here and abroad ... [and the Obama officials falsely claim] that Russia aspired to help Trump get elected, or that Russia hacked the election in favor of Donald Trump, really trying to discredit President Trump’s win and give a big middle finger to the American people who had just voted him into office,” she said.

In other words, Obama, DNI James Clapper, CIA director John Brennan, and FBI director James Comey went against the consensus of the interagency. Not because there was a different interagency consensus, but because they were participating in the seditious plot to bring Trump down. Impeaching Obama with the exact same thing used to impeach Trump is schadenfreude squared.

What about the farce of impeaching Obama after he is out of office? Yes, it is a farce, but it was a farce when Congress did so with impeachment #2 against Trump. It makes no difference that Obama has been out of office longer.

What we get out of this is that after Congress documents and publicizes what Obama and his underlings did, at least some of this will get a wider audience, at least in conservative media, as well as more widely across the internet, embarrassing Obama to the point that perhaps even he will no longer be able to claim that his administration was scandal-free. It’s not the outcome we wanted, but the harm it will cause him and his party does offer some solace compared to nothing at all. We can look forward to calling out the hypocrisy of Democrats criticizing either the grounds or the timing of the impeachment, and the MSM for failure to report on it. As a bonus, we will be spared having to watch Chief Justice Roberts preside over the proceedings.

W.A. Eliot is a pseudonym.

Image: Ari Levinson via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0 (cropped).