If only the media did their job

The legacy media is under fire for failing to do their job, unable to learn a very basic lesson despite several news and television networks paying out millions of dollars for failing to grasp it. The lesson is simple, not requiring a rocket scientist’s explanation. For media members still befuddled, they need to heed the following: The media’s job is simply to accurately report the news sans a biased spin.

President Donald Trump has kept his lawyers busy filing claims against media members he believes have damaged his reputation—winning some and losing some. These include:

A 2024 lawsuit filed against ABC for false wording about Trump’s case with E. Jean Carroll. In an interview, George Stephanopoulos said Trump had been found “liable for rape,” which was completely untrue. The suit was settled for $15 million—the money to be donated to Trump’s future library plus an additional one million dollars towards his legal fees.

Also in 2024, CBS News was hit with a lawsuit for its edited version of a “60 Minutes” interview with then Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris. With the election upcoming, it was important viewers see how both parties’ candidates fielded questions during interviews. Harris gave a lengthy, “word salad” response to a question about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, in airing the interview, CBS cut out much of it. Trump accused the network of deceptive editing to “paper over Kamala’s ‘word salad’ weakness,” thus interfering with the election. CBS negotiated a $16 million dollar settlement with Trump, again with the funding going to his library.

Currently, the BBC is in Trump’s crosshairs. Similar to CBS, it reflected biased editorializing by splicing a quote that radically distorted what Trump really said. The outlet then aired the manufactured product—as part of a Panorama documentary—which was a manipulated video of his January 6, 2021 speech given to supporters prior to their marching on the Capitol. But what BBC put out was “mangled” and not reflective of what Trump said, giving the appearance he was encouraging an “insurrection.”

Partially meeting Trump’s demand, BBC issued a mea culpa for the video which had been aired a week prior to the 2024 presidential election, refusing to pay any compensation. It asserted he was not damaged by the video since he had won that election and the broadcast had been limited to airing only in the United Kingdom.

The BBC also admitted it had given “the mistaken impression that President Trump had made a direct call for violent action,” adding it “was an error of judgment.” (Two high profile BBC employees resigned as a result.) The BBC painted the picture of a network that should be forgiven for making an honest mistake.

However, the honest mistake argument is falling apart. As BBC’s “error in judgement” became the news of the day, the British news outlet “The Telegraph” reported this was not the only time BBC had deceptively edited Trump’s January 6 speech. It had committed this journalistic sin against Trump in a 2022 video of the same speech. While a one-time false edit might allow BBC to argue journalistic error, twice suggests an ulterior motive. A disconcerning fact too was that concerns about the 2022 video raised at the time were ignored, further suggesting BBC intentionally sought to deceptively convey its anti-Trump bias to the public. Trump indicates he intends to sue the BBC for $5 billion.

Methinks BBC may become another Trump library donor.

While presidential complaints about biased news broadcasters is nothing new (Presidents Jimmy Carter, Lyndon Johnson, and Richard Nixon all attempted to influence negative reporting), the pursuit of such claims never resulted in corporations paying out millions of dollars to a president.

There was an incident that occurred on August 22, 2025 that demonstrates the clear bias portrayed by some publications. So egregious was this bias that it became the subject of an ad to show the great liberal versus conservative divide in news reporting.

The incident involved the violent and unprovoked murder of a young woman—a hardworking, defenseless Ukrainian refugee—while onboard a Charlotte, North Carolina train. A disembarking rider and repeat criminal offender who had recently been released without bail, Decarlos Brown Jr., came up behind her and repeatedly stabbed her as she sat using her cellphone. The incident triggered intense public outrage.

The NYT published the headline, “A Gruesome Murder in North Carolina Ignites a Firestorm on the Right”—suggesting equal billing be given to both the crime’s gruesomeness as well as the firestorm reaction to it. Meanwhile, a conservative newspaper’s headline read, “Stabbing of Ukrainian Refugee in North Carolina Sparks Outrage Over Lax Judicial System, Media Coverage,” importantly underscoring the point that a senseless crime was enabled by a lax judicial system, leading to public outrage over its role.

The success of Trump’s lawsuits against the media has caused critics to suggest it is “a dangerous step toward commander-in-chief becoming editor-in-chief” and will have a chilling impact on reporting. Historically, we have seen media bias go from an overt exercise during the 18th and 19th centuries to professional journalism adhering to ethical standards in the 20th century. But the 21st century has witnessed a transition in which truth is covertly bent to push a liberal public agenda.

Journalists should be politically non-aligned in their reporting; however, Trump’s personality has triggered an overwhelmingly deep-seated leftist bias. A groundbreaking 2008 report revealed how deep that bias was.

The fallout from this is that today only 28% of Americans have a “great deal” or “fair amount” of trust in newspapers, television and radio in reporting news fully, accurately and fairly. Such trust is down from 31% in 2024 and 40% in 2020. This bias is further evidenced as only 8% of Republicans express confidence in news reporting.

The only chilling impact all this hopefully will have is to cause the media to do their job responsibly.

Image from Grok.