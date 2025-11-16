How Trump can get his point across

Does Trump need to speak “directly to the American people” to better explain the successes of the administration? Certainly — but not in the usual manner.

The default way that every president since Dwight Eisenhower has addressed the nation on television is to sit at the historic Resolute Desk and give a speech. Similarly, if we think back to the early years of nightly news broadcasts, that is the same way the news was delivered: A man sat behind a desk and read the news to us.

Today’s news reports are completely different. There is a screen over the shoulder of the broadcaster that has pictures, graphics, charts, or whatever is helpful in conveying the story. In addition, there are reporters in all parts of the globe to give us firsthand knowledge along with video to better convey the message. There are interviews with newsworthy people to tell what they know.

Why can’t the president do this? He can.

One thing we hear is that the public is not convinced that the economy is improving. In an address to the nation, the president could use graphics like this to help show the improvement. There are any number of other graphics, statistics, and stories that help tell about the upgrade in the economy. They should be simple and direct.

He could also have various administration officials “reporting” from newsworthy locations. For example, Secretary Kristi Noem as a “reporter” could give us a little update from the quiet border.

The president could “interview” certain Cabinet secretaries. He could simply say, “Tell us what you have found and what you are doing to fix it.” There is something in every department that would be worth hearing.

Lastly, the president could use the national address to do more than just report on administration activities and accomplishments. He could also make it a call to action.

There are many times when the president wants Congress to do something, but they are as unmovable as a tree stump. In this address, the president can make his case for a certain course of action. There could be a QR code on the TV screen at the end of the address. The viewer could scan that, which would open to a form where he can enter his ZIP code. A message of support for the president’s desired action could then be sent to the appropriate congressman. If congressmen are swamped with these messages, they are more likely to do what the president wishes.

So I wholeheartedly agree that the president should use his bully pulpit to talk to the American people. He just needs to use an updated version.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.