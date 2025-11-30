How to understand the DC National Guard shooter

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a disaffected and bitter Afghan immigrant, was part of Biden’s poorly vetted Operation Afghan Allies Welcome. Lakanwal allegedly shot two National Guard troopers in Washington, D.C. recently. This can be connected to a dangerous anti-American modern dark myth that has been building over recent decades.

The liberal progressive myth is subliminal and involves overt teaching of American history emphasizing and punctuating our most glaring flaws as a developing representative democratic nation. The accumulated notion emerges out of the teaching and professing of many university professors. The dark myth is amplified by elite American liberal print, TV, and internet social media influencers: America at its roots is an exploitive, colonialist, slavery-founded, racist, white-privileged, xenophobic, and war-mongering materialistic nation. All our noble achievements and progress as a great nation are ignored or underrepresented.

Vulnerable In-Betweener Targets for the Dark Anti-American Myth

The author applied Margaret Singer’s cogent idea about “in-betweener” or life-transition experiences of individuals, and the vulnerability to seduction by an exploitive cults to homegrown terrorists (Olsson, P. [2014], The Making of a Homegrown Terrorist: Brainwashing Rebels in Search of a Cause). Singer clearly described such vulnerable individuals. They are often lonely and in life transitions. They are between high school and college or between college and a job or graduate school. Some might be traveling away from home and unsettled in a new location or country. Other in-betweeners might have been recently jilted, divorced, or lost a job. In-betweeners feel overwhelmed about how things are going and do not know what to do next.

At such times, all persons are more open to persuasion and are more suggestible to accepting things, ideas, and new behaviors. An in-betweener is less likely to consider that such offerings might have strings attached (Singer, M. 1995, Cults in Our Midst: The Hidden Menace in Our Everyday Lives, p. 21). This in-betweener concept is helpful and informing to Homeland Security authorities vetting immigrants for potential as homegrown terrorists.

In fact, this In-betweener profile fits Rahmanullah Lakanwal. It also fits Dawood Alokozay, who authorities arrested in a plot to bomb locations in Fort Worth, Texas. Both men were products of Biden’s very questionably vetted Operation Afghan Allies Welcome, where thousands of minimally vetted were flown from Afghanistan to America in the panicked withdrawal from Kabul International airport.

Paul Mauro, a Fox News law enforcement expert, uses the term “loser to lion” to describe the point when a vulnerable in-betweener grabs on the readily available liberal progressive dark anti-American myth and bitterly forms a dangerous action plan to kill Americans. These actions can often resonate with Islamist religious symbolism or the pure antisocial moment of triumphant criminal acts of defiance by a loser. Such horrible homegrown terror events are even used against anti-criminal government policies and connected to our American president via Trump Derangement Syndrome spouted by liberal Democrat politicians and TV personalities and social media influencers.

Our Homeland Security authorities and all Americans need to be aware of this dark anti-American mythmaking and these mythmakers, even in magnificently presented and soon famous national television programs like The American Revolution by Ken Burns.

Image: Ted Eytan via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.