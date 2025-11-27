How sick is the American left? This sick.

Leftists are so sick that when two National Guardsmen are shot by an Afghan welcomed into the U.S. by Biden, they blame President Trump for having deployed the Guard to D.C. for badly needed crime abatement. Said deployment worked marvelously. Murders, robberies, carjackings, etc. dropped massively. But our left is doing everything in its well financed power to see Trump run out of office by any means necessary.

Leftists are not bothered by the escalating crime. Can we say “color revolution”?

Exactly who is behind the Seditious Six’s traitorous video? John Brennan? Obama? Who knows? But something is very, very wrong with this entire scheme. Those six tools are doing someone else’s bidding. Oh, they surely love being part of whatever “it” is, but they are just the tip of someone else’s spear.

One thing has become abundantly clear. Trump-deranged leftists hate Trump so much they don’t mind destroying the republic, any semblance of the “democracy” they like to cite so often, and any remaining reverence for the Constitution they continuously pretend to respect. They are a pernicious bunch of traitors. They loathe Trump because he is not part of the establishment, the Deep State that fights so underhandedly against him day by day. They can’t control him the way they have so obviously controlled just about all previous presidents except Reagan.

Leftists love, crave, and often create what they value most: leverage — leverage over anyone with a modicum of power, in the House, the Senate, the DOJ, the FBI, the IRS, etc. Leverage is their weapon. They don’t have any over Trump. They thought they did, with the Epstein “files,” but it’s become clear that Epstein was a monster whose closest pals were Democrats. Trump is the man who turned him in to the FBI decades ago and had no further relationship with him. That is why Epstein hated him so much; he was both furious and jealous. That the Dems even deigned to hope those files would bring Trump down was nothing but wishful thinking.

The American left, no longer remotely related to the party of JFK, is now fully Marxist. In some parts of the country — Michigan and Minnesota, for example — it is Marxist jihadist. NYC just elected one of those.

The Democrat party no longer has any respect for the Constitution. As Obama often commented, he hated it because it said what the government must not do. Like a true Marxist, Obama believed that the government should control what people do, are allowed to say, where they can go, what they can own.

The Democrat party of today is willing and ready to turn the nation over to migrants from all over the world, who have no intention of assimilating. The Democrat party of today values, truly values, criminals over law-abiding citizens. When horrific events occur like the murder of Iryna Zarutska on the train in North Carolina by a man who had been arrested countless times for violent crimes but was released onto an unsuspecting public by a criminal-loving judge, they feel sorry for the mentally ill man who murdered her.

The same is true of the man who just set 26-year-old Bethany Magee on fire as she rode the Blue Line train in Chicago. He had been arrested 72 times for violent crimes and arson! The judge who refused to incarcerate him? Another DIE-obsessed judge who is obviously unqualified to rule on anything. The Chicago media? They feel sorry for yet another mentally ill man who committed this terrible crime. Like the countless other activist judges appointed to the Judiciary around the nation by Obama and Biden, they sympathize, empathize, with the criminals, never the innocent victims whose lives they destroy.

In all the blue states — California, New York, Illinois, for example — billions of dollars have been “spent” on homelessness and illegal migrants. Was it really, or was it redirected to the campaign coffers of those states’ governors and pet NGOs? As we now know, billions of taxpayer dollars handed over to the Somalis in Minneapolis has been stolen, sent to Somalia, and otherwise fraudulently misspent. Newsom of California apparently has no idea where the billions offered up for his state’s implacable homeless problem has gone. That he, or Pritzker in Illinois or Eric Swalwell, for that matter, thinks he is presidential material is proof of the sad state, the sickness, of the Democrat party. Now they elect actual criminals to office.

Perhaps the worst of the damage the Democrat party has done to America is its naïveté with regard to the intended takeover of the country by Islam. It is as if 9/11 never happened and Americans were somehow responsible for it, because in the years since, the U.S. has become increasingly Islamized. The Muslim Brotherhood has a plan, and like China, it is sticking to it. The Dems just keep saying, “Come on in.” The Dems are on the side of the invaders: anything to dilute the power of America-loving citizens.

Their hatred of Trump has made them enemies of us all. They are so thoroughly ungrateful for what this great nation has provided for them. They are indeed sick.

Image: Chris Dodds via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.