House resolution condemns socialism

The U.S. House of Representatives just passed a resolution condemning socialism, with support from 86 Dems, here's the list of them. That's about as close to bipartisanship as we get these days; it was even supported by Hakeem Jeffries, who incongruously backed Mamdani. Even for pandering politicians that seems convoluted.

By logical extension (if one dares presume Dems are capable of logic) they are also condemning:

Their presumed potential candidates for president

The Dem candidates for California governor

The new mayors of New York and Seattle

The Dem party’s big financial contributors

The Dem’s voting base, including socialist youth

Academia

The list goes on… and on (much of legacy media, Hollywood, etc.), but let’s focus on the last entry above -- Academia. The House Resolution H.Con.Res.58 provides compelling reading that, for the sake of intellectual exploration, demands inclusion into social science, especially political “science” curricula.

Traditional American values and exceptionalism are artfully articulated in the resolution condemning the horrors of socialism. The inspirational sections on Jefferson, Madison, and the sanctity of the individual, are indefeasible. For example, the resolution stipulates the first principle of association (essentially, guaranteeing everyone free exercise of his/her industry), it also insists that “whereas” the arbitrary seizure of property is abhorrent… we are “resolved.” So be it!

As the title of H. Con.Res. 58 title clearly connotes, the resolution also succinctly details the excessive and extensive horrors of socialism. The enumerated and incontrovertible historic facts countervail the socialist utopia “truthiness” that give our misguided youth ephemeral solace. The resolution succinctly details the evil prescriptions inherent in the totalitarian ideology that leads them up the forbidden garden path, but not toward elusive Shangri-La.

Most Americans still advocate for curricula infused with American ideals, including those that provide a moral North Star. Ideals that inexorably guide us toward fulfilling our Founders’ enlightened promises.

While the “sanctity of the individual” takes precedence over governmental interference, government still has a role to play in promoting morals that enhance civil society. For example, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is urging civility amongst the flying public. Indeed, enhancing social cohesion is a main reason why President Trump declared that English is our official language. That should also be a profound reason that the beautifully framed resolution have a prominent place in our America First institutions, particularly academia.

Image: Public Domain