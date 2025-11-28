Hong Kong's Tai Po fire reminds of dangers of Democrat plans to stuff people into highrises

It's hard to take one's eyes off the seven-tower inferno fire that hit an eight-block apartment development in Hong Kong's Tai Po district two days ago.

It spread so fast and so quickly, apparently the act of a careless smoker who set the flammable, not-up-to-code netting covering the buildings during a renovation on fire, with the result a fiery apocalypse. At least 128 people have died, 200 more remain missing, and the firefighters looking for survivors say they expect to find more bodies.

A must-read account of a Wang Fuk Court resident who escaped the deadly blaze: https://t.co/5vWNxaqbPz pic.twitter.com/zkymktRHSg — Tom Grundy (@tomgrundy) November 28, 2025

In Hong Kong, there's a public debate over the use of bamboo scaffolding, which is stronger than steel and created by local craftsmen in a trade unique to Hong Kong.

Chinese authorities in Beijing are blaming the fire on the bamboo and want to end that industry and force a move to metal scaffolding, which in China is an industry rife with cronyism, fake-steel scandals and other corruption, as well as no solution to the problem of fires spreading through highrises.

Metal scaffolding, after all, can melt, as happened at the 2019 fire at Notre Dame cathedral, nearly taking down the structure, while photos show that most of the bamboo scaffolding at Tai Po survived the fire and clearly was not the cause of the flames spreading the way the cheap, Made-In-China netting and non-code styrofoam pasted onto walls was. In London's 2017 Grenfell Tower fire, the cladding on the surface of the building also was what enabled the flames to spread.

Over here, we look at this a little differently -- at the very idea of large numbers of people being stuffed into highrise buildings, with little control over the maintenance or what happens when the maintenance is not what it should be.

Now some of this in Hong Kong's circumstances is understandable -- they have very little land and huge numbers of people from China who would like to live there.

Here's an interesting primer on the realities of Hong Kong housing, which is loaded with government intervention:

HK does have a housing issue but the place that is set on fire isn’t “public housing” in the way it’s understood in the West (or even in Hong Kong). I don’t blame the Ms Ren for the error - it’s yet another eg of Western media not appreciating the nuances behind housing in Hong… https://t.co/YyTD4Z9xy8 — Kevin Yam 任建峰 (@kevinkfyam) November 27, 2025

But over here, there's lots of land, yet lots of lefties who want us, too, to be stuffed into highrises taking public transportation, and finding ourselves dependent on government services and goodwill for our life-cycle of well-being.

A horrible scene unfolding in Hong Kong.



Yet some YIMBY-activists in San Francisco demand building similar high rise apartments on the city’s west side. https://t.co/p2FfPnvMtZ — Richie Greenberg (@greenbergnation) November 26, 2025

Culver City has approved dense multi-story development with only one staircase for escape during a fire. Good luck, everybody. https://t.co/NN2BjRODzx — Susan Shelley (@Susan_Shelley) November 27, 2025

The old Obama-era "Julia" in other words. That's not just welfare cash payments, but government inspectors and contractors who follow safety standards (this didn't happen in Pacific Palisades or Altadena, either) and a host of factors that enable individual autonomy. Lefties don't want that.

They like Instagrams and 'historic firsts' instead:

Want to know why Hong Kong people object to colonial rule in Chinese Communist Party-style? Here it is in one simple video. https://t.co/xNlW5MH8aC — Kevin Yam 任建峰 (@kevinkfyam) November 27, 2025

In Hong Kong, which is still the land of Milton Friedman's "Free to Choose" even after all the ChiCom interference, they seem to understand this:

"What really needs to be replaced is not the bamboo scaffolding" pic.twitter.com/fKYaijAwc6 — Razven (@RazvenHK) November 28, 2025

And the scary thing is, fires can spread rapidly in such conditions, as these Hong Kong fires indicate. This is what lefties want for the rest of us, and the fires there are one more argument as to why this must never happen.

