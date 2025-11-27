Yesterday, just blocks from the White House at 17th and I Streets NW, two West Virginia National Guard members were ambushed in a targeted attack. A suspect approached at point-blank range and opened fire, critically wounding both soldiers — one struck only feet away, the other diving behind a bus stop. The White House locked down as the nation recoiled once again at brazen evil in our midst.

The alleged shooter, a 29-year-old Afghan refugee who entered the U.S. in September 2021 under pResident (not a typo) Biden’s “Operation Allies Welcome” following the Afghanistan withdrawal, was subdued after being wounded in the exchange. Carrying no ID and refusing to cooperate, he is now the subject of an FBI terrorism investigation.

This was not random madness but a glaring symptom of systemic failure: lax immigration vetting that admits un-screened threats and permissive courts that undermine deterrence.

President Trump immediately labeled the attacker an “animal” who “will pay a very steep price,” while thanking the National Guard and law enforcement. Vice President JD Vance offered prayers for the wounded. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced the deployment of 500 additional troops to Washington, declaring, “This cowardly act will only stiffen our resolve. We will never back down.”

Hegseth’s response was more than rhetoric — it was a call for fortified, layered law enforcement: local police buying critical seconds, state National Guard bridging gaps, and federal agencies turning intelligence into decisive action. Without this coordinated bulwark, predators exploit the seams.

Yet no enforcement system can fully compensate for open borders and lenient judges. The attacker slipped through Biden’s disastrous 2021 Afghan airlift with little (no) vetting. The ongoing terrorism probe suggests possible ties to radical or narco-terror networks — violence imported wholesale because political haste overruled security.

In response, the administration has suspended Afghan immigration applications and tightened visa requirements, correcting years of open-door policy that flooded communities with unknowns.

Judicial leniency compounds the problem. Sanctuary policies and soft sentencing create revolving-door justice. Repeat illegal entrants and chronic offenders cycle through backlogged courts, often released rather than detained. Federal data confirm that many who cross illegally multiple times face no serious consequences.

Consider the counterfactual: rigorous vetting or swift deportation might have kept this attacker out of the country. Keeping violent recidivists like Lawrence Reed — who had at least 72 prior offenses — behind bars could have saved Bethany MaGee from being set on fire in Chicago. Too many judges, swayed by ideology, prioritize optics over safety, forcing law enforcement to clean up preventable tragedies.

The D.C. ambush, the murders of Iryna Zarutska, Jocelyn Nungary, and others, are not isolated incidents but harbingers. Adversaries — foreign and domestic — are testing our resolve while complacency grows. Open borders invite wolves while indulgent courts disarm the shepherds and hobble the sheepdogs.

Only ironclad, multi-tiered enforcement can restore security:

Local police, supported by city officials, patrolling the shadows and responding instantly

State resources rapidly reinforcing when needed

Federal authorities wielding intelligence and unyielding power

As additional National Guard troops deploy to the capital, their mission must reflect a broader national commitment: we honor the wounded by strengthening the ramparts so no “animal” breaches our peace again.

The price of vigilance is eternal. The cost of neglect is measured in American blood.

Let this attack mark the end of complacency — and the beginning of uncompromising resolve.

