Hollywood: New horizons in TDS

Now they’re rewriting the history of WW II in order to get at Donald Trump.

There’s a film out retelling the story of the Nuremberg crimes against humanity trials for at least the third time. Stanley Kramer’s Judgement at Nuremberg was an early effort, while a miniseries starring Alec Baldwin appeared in 2000.

A trailer has recently been released, featuring one scene in particular involving a conversation between Hermann Goering (Russell Crowe, believe it or not) and an Allied interrogator played by Rami Malek, representing all the Egyptian-Americans who fought for the U.S. during WW II. When asked to explain why he followed Hitler, Goering replies:

“He made us feel German again… Along comes a man who says, ‘We can reclaim our former glory.’ Would you not follow a man like this?”

That’s right. Adolf Hitler was trying to Make Germany Great Again. He also started HUNDE, an organization to root out un-Aryan elements in the German government run by some Dutchman, and shut down the Deutsche Agentur für Internationale Entwicklung, a humanitarian department of the Weimar government that was, among other things, sending dirndls to drag queens in Africa, and...

Well, you get the picture. And so does everyone else. A review quoted in the trailer reads, “Nuremberg is thrilling and urgent. More relevant than ever.“

Some may argue, “Well, it’s only one scene…” First, it’s never “just one scene.” Second, if they’re as dishonest about everything else as they are in this scene, then they’ll lie about everything else as well. Third, this is the scene they chose for the trailer. They know exactly who their audience is.

Now, for what should be the last time (but won‘t): Hitler started wars. Trump stops them. Hitler tried to centralize the entire country – it’s called “totalitarianism“ for a reason. Trump is breaking up the massive centralized state that has grown up since the New Deal. Hitler was a raging, psychopathic anti-Semite. Trump welcomed Jews into his family and oversaw the first region-wide peace agreement between Israel and the Arab states, an achievement unimaginable under any previous president.

Here are a few things more to the point: It’s the filmmakers’ team that‘s wearing the brown shirts this time around. It’s their team that’s attacking and threatening people for speaking their minds. It’s their team that is murdering members of the opposition, and is being applauded for it, with calls for more.

This film degrades the memory of a truly unparalleled act for partisan political purposes. The Nuremberg trials were an attempt, flawed (some of the Soviet judges who presided alongside the Western Allies should have been in handcuffs themselves), halting, and limited, to create a forum for universal justice for the first time in history. There were mistakes and errors (Alfred Jodl, a purely military officer, should not have been executed, while Rudolf Hess, who had flown to Scotland in 1941 on a harebrained peace mission, should not have been jailed for life), but it was an admirable attempt all the same, a unique attempt in a world where such things are rare as unicorns. It deserves respect and should not be used by hacks to make cheap political points. Not that this will ever slow down the Left. No bar ever laid down is too low for them.

Here are some of the principals, in case you want to exercise your own form of boycott. Actors include:

Russell Crowe

Rami Malek

Leo Woodall

Michael Shannon

Director:

James Vanderbilt

Producers (There are more of them than there are actors):

James Vandebilt

Brad Fischer

Richard Saperstein

William Sherak

Cherilyn Hawrysh

Istvan Major

Frank Smith

George Freeman

Benjamin Tappan

It’s released by Sony.

They’re right about one thing, though: history is repeating. The Big Lie still works as well as it ever did. Josef Goebbels would be proud.

