Hold on, American babies are coming!

Sure, Zohran Mamdani, Muslim Ugandan du jour, wants a progressive revolution. But just as this newbie declared he has a “mandate” — after a moderately weak electoral showing — he solicited cash online, almost instantly after his pyrrhic victory. How perfectly “Democratic” for a socialist! Can’t quite usher in the revolution of “free” stuff when relying on your voters to pay for it!

Mamdani just abandoned his ENTIRE platform.



It took less than a WEEK for Mamdani to go from “you deserve free stuff” to “we need you to give us money.”



You can’t make this up.

The Democrats, en masse, in a failing and utterly stigmatized Congress, want their groove back, and are ready to wreck the remnants of their political party for personal power — while permanently betraying any collegial trust on the Hill.

Heads up, Dem chums: look to your right, and to the Red states, and you might see, behind your blinkers, that there is a big population shift to conservative family values coming, slow but sure, for the United States.

While the blue cities and the Democrats falter over failing policies and agendas, conservatives are about to receive a major boost. More American families and more American babies are in our future. From a new report at the Population Research Institute today:

Partisan Divide in U.S. Birthrates: New data shows a widening gap in birth rates between conservative and progressive regions of the United States. On average, counties that voted for Donald Trump have significantly higher fertility rates (1.76) than those that voted for Kamala Harris (1.37). Scholars suggest that the divide reflects differing views of marriage, family formation, and desired family size.

It’s called birthrates. It is no coincidence that the slaying of Charlie Kirk came as his work with young people hit a great wave in the 2022 election, and Charlie was all about families and babies. The rising generations are gobbling Charlie’s message up. They are done with the rest.

At the same time, our heroic President Trump is continuing to deport the armies of the night: the fake voters, the illegals. Trump is lightening our fake ballot load that the Democrats have been rolling out for at least two past presidential elections.

Despite all the awful negatives conservatives face now, the population tide is turning in our favor. The truth always hides within the facts. These are hopeful ones. Babies are good.

