Historical models for peace in Ukraine

As a general rule, peace is preferable to war and it’s good to end death and destruction. The sad situation in Ukraine begs for an intervention to end the slaughter. Kudos to the he Trump Administration which has reportedly floated a draft peace plan for Ukraine.



Not unexpectedly, anything associated with our current president elicits controversy. A Ukrainian deal would not be any different. While the thrust of initiative should be supported, there are better ways to frame it and improve it.

There is an historical model on how to address Ukraine. The Austrian State Treaty of 1955 following World War II acknowledged Austria as an independent county and demilitarized it, making it a neutral buffer between East and West during the Cold War. The gist of Trump’s alleged leaked peace plan follows the same premise. In that light, it should be viewed as following historical precedent that worked successfully. It declared “null and void” the German annexation of Austria.

Such an approach would end the death and fighting, protect Ukrainian sovereignty and reassure Russia of fears of further NATO expansion on their borders.

While the Austrian State Treaty provides a general model, it isn’t the best example to address the Russian-held disputed territories. While Austria doesn’t border Ukraine, the Austrian state treaty model should not be unknown to central Europeans. Similarly, they should look to the Åland Islands model for the Donbas.

Explains a guide to islands acorss the world:

Despite the islands between Sweden and Finland speaking Swedish and preferring Swedish rule, and agreement was reached whereby:

Åland would remain part of Finland

Åland would be given autonomy (self-rule) to protect its Swedish language and culture

The islands would be demilitarized, meaning no military forces could be stationed there

This model should cover Crimea, Luhansk, and Donetsk as well as Russian-controlled Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. The effect might formalize a territory in Ukraine with guaranteed Russian language and culture as well as political representation in the national Ukrainian government but also maintaining Ukrainian borders from before the Russian invasion.

The Russian naval base in Crimea, the Sevastopol Naval Base, should be modeled on the 1903 Cuban-American Treaty of Relations (revised 1934) that guarantees U.S. use of the Guantanamo Bay base.

Using the Trump initiative as a basis for discussion, the negotiations could incorporate regional historical examples for inspiration and familiarity.

Image: Pexels/Алесь Усцінаў