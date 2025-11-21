Hey Republicans, get ready for the MAGA reformation

The task at hand is to continue the amazing progress of the final Trump administration. Being a lame duck would normally curb his influence…but such is not really happening. This is doable.

First, we need to round up some useful MAGA talent. Got that. There’s J.D., Kristi, Ron, Marco, Elise, etc. Second, we need to wipe out the phonies and RINOs wallowing in our way.

Unfortunately for America, Ronald Reagan failed to significantly change the political dynamic in the years subsequent to his presidency. His immediate successor, George H.W. Bush, presented himself as a “compassionate conservative”. Compared to what? Those mean, old right-wingers who want to over-punish criminals and put American citizens first?

Years ago, I was told about The Rule of 65%. It was Libertarian writ that Republicans were only slightly different from Democrats. Rather than cave into all of the goof-ball wealth redistribution schemes, Republicans would be counted on to ask for 35% less…and that would be good enough.

This was showcased when Republican vice-presidential nominee Jack Kemp debated incumbent Al Gore, prior to the 1996 election. Back then, Kemp was the darling of “movement” conservatives…with his well-expressed interest in improving the inner cities by rolling back government interference to create “enterprise zones” where relaxed regulation would make it easier to start a business and profit by so doing. This all collapsed when the debate’s moderator brought up the subject of mandatory paid family leave.

Gore gushed effusively over how beneficial such a mandate was…providing much needed assistance to the moms and pops of America. When Kemp’s turn came, he folded like a cheap suit. He supported the concept of making employers subsidize the procreation of their workers…but he suggested that there should be limits on how far such mandates could go. Say, to about 65% of what Gore supported.

Had Trump or a protégé of his been in Kemp’s shoes, he/she would’ve morphed into Ronald “The Great Communicator” Reagan and said: “There you go again. What you’re really saying is that, had it not been for overarching government involvement, the thousands of years of previous human existence would not have been possible. But it did happen and has continued to happen without such government meddling. You also ignore the obvious reality that, when married people are entitled to employer provided benefits because of their family situation, you make it considerably more difficult for them to get hired in the first place. Unmarried people are thus made more desirable as employees. Employers hire workers for no other reason than to support their profitability. Businesses are NOT charities.”

In her epilogue to The March of Folly, Barbara Tuchman asked rhetorically why was it that we’ve been able to go to the moon and come back in one piece…but we still have so much trouble with governing ourselves? Her answer was simply that space travel is just a “screwdriver” problem…while governing involves grappling with all kinds of competing interests, seldom if ever to please everyone. And yet there’s still an awful lot of room for improvement.

May I suggest the homeowners’ association (HOA) as an analogue for government? Primary responsibilities are limited to general security and common area maintenance in exchange for dues paid by the members, much like taxes. They have no ability to tell you who to invite to your parties or what you can eat for dinner. HOAs, however, are also vulnerable to tyranny and corruption…just like governments.

We have long been reeling from the consequences of an over-intrusive mega-state that is hell bent on micro-managing our lives. Trump’s MAGA movement is attacking this problem at its source: the size and scope of the public sector. The recent shutdown only contributed to this effort, while DOGE remains the point of the spear.

Continuing this process is the essence of MAGA—and that requires significant effort even after Trump. The unnamed problem is a common political issue: Ideology…the philosophical emanations of cloistered intellectuals that get imposed on an innocent public. The Democrats are awash in this nonsense. The MAGA Republicans are seriously inclined to steer clear of such contrived doctrine and embrace pragmatic administration instead.

In practice, MAGA has done an excellent job of discovering what amounts to embezzlement…where money is ruthlessly taken from taxpayers and spent on useless and pointless boondoggles without any serious accountability. Such waste has been typically hidden from public scrutiny…but is now being ferreted out by MAGA sleuths. A glaring example involves the payments of Medicaid and food stamps to dead people. This easily explains why the same dead people almost always vote for Democrats.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0, unaltered.