Here are some questions the media will never or rarely ask Democrats

The legacy television media likes to interview Democrats. Their interviews are so gushy and fawning that Democrats feature them on their own websites, such as this press appearance by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, speaking with NBC.

But they don't actually ask serious questions the way they do of Republicans.

Here is what I'd ask a Democrat if I were in the anchor's chair:

What do you think of Arctic Frost where the Biden administration's Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, illegally appointed Get Trump special counsel Jack Smith and Judge James Boasberg secretly issued subpoenas to target over 400 Republicans and groups, including Senators, to see what they said about the 2020 election and protest?

(My guess is many Democrats, including the media would act like they have no idea about what Arctic Frost is because they have intentionally buried the story. The media is 'helping' them do it by not asking any questions at all.)

Isn't it legal to protest an election and have private conversations about it?

Isn't it weaponization of the Justice Department when they use it in this fashion to target political opponents?

What would the reporting have been if Democrats had been targeted in this fashion after they protested the 2000, 2004, and 2106 elections? I am sure there would have been absolute outrage and wall-to-wall reporting.

Didn't Trump ask on Jan. 6 that the protesters march peacefully and patriotically to the Capitol?

Why have those words been buried in most reports?

How is that fomenting violence and an insurrection?

Do you believe that people and families who make over $200,000 should have their health care paid for by taxpayers?

Isn't that many of the people you are fighting for when you hold the country hostage and keep the government closed?

Why should the rest of us support people and families who make more than almost all of us?

Didn't Democrats vote that these subsidies would be temporary and end on Dec. 31, 2025 when they passed them and said that COVID was the reason?

Why are they going back on their promise?

Why do Democrats continue to claim that Obamacare has made health care more affordable when prices have skyrocketed since the bill passed in 2010?

Should mentally and physically able people be required to work or volunteer to get government benefits? If not, why not? After all, Democrats voted for that in the 1990s when Bill Clinton was president.

Isn't it better for people to start moving up the economic ladder instead of being relegated to poverty for their entire lives by being dependent on the government?

Isn't capitalism the best method to reduce poverty instead of socialism?

It is a shame that young people have been taught that socialism is a good system.

Didn't poverty hit record lows during Trump's term with lower taxes, fewer regulations, low energy prices, and low inflation?

Why do Democrats continue to lie that Trump's tax rate cuts only helped the rich and cost the government trillions when the facts show the opposite is true?

Aren't local and state politicians required to enforce federal laws that Congress passed? Why do you support sanctuary cities and states who refuse to follow immigration laws?

Do you think women deserve the right to privacy and safe spaces? Isn't it a crime for a man to expose himself to women? So why is it O.K. for a man, who only pretends to be a woman, to hang out in their locker rooms exposing himself?

Why is it O.K. for men to compete against women when biologically and physically they are so different? Isn't that unfair to women? Aren't you for fairness above all else?

Why do Democrats continue to claim that the science is settled our in claiming that our use of natural resources, including oil, causes temperatures to rise? The reality is that temperatures have fluctuated with both warming and cooling periods the last 160 years while the use of oil has exploded. Doesn't science say that if there is no correlation, you can't claim causation?

Haven't Democrat policies to stop the use of oil, natural gas, and coal caused the price of energy and other things to increase substantially? Isn't low-priced energy the best way to keep things affordable?

So why do Democrats claim they are the party that will make things more affordable?

I am sure people can think of hundreds of questions the media refuses to ask Democrats and hundreds of stories they bury because the truth hasn't mattered for a long time. For Democrats, only power for Democrats, including a communist in New York City, is what matters.

Heaven help us!