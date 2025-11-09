Heads start rolling at the BBC for defaming Donald Trump

I grew up in a home that revered the BBC, which gave us the wonders of some of the best Masterpiece Theater productions (e.g., The Six Wives of Henry VIII, Elizabeth I, I, Claudius, etc.), along with delightful comedies (e.g., Monty Python’s Flying Circus, The Two Ronnies, To the Manor Born, etc.) To the extent I was an Anglophile, these BBC productions planted the seeds.

What wasn’t obvious then, though, and is blatantly obvious now, is that the BBC is socialist through and through. Its primary source of funding is the Television License Fee, a mandatory tax imposed on all people who watch live TV. No wonder that the people who work there have never bitten the socialist hand that’s fed them. Instead, they’ve bought into and magnified it.

Image created using AI, using a public domain logo.

Technically, the BBC claims to be neutral in how it portrays politics and culture on television and radio programs, and on the internet. In fact, it’s anything but.

At least since Margaret Thatcher was Prime Minister, the BBC’s coverage has been slanted hard-left, not unlike what we see on the American MSM (which, thankfully, is no longer taxpayer funded now that DOGE stepped in). It oozes sympathy for those who oppose a conservative government’s policy or who can be identified as victims of that policy, and displays non-stop hostility to conservative political actors and ideas.

The BBC has also had a slobbering love affair with cultural leftism. It’s fanatically supportive of the entire LGBTQ+ agenda, which it’s pushed hard in children’s programming; favors unlimited immigration; is fanatically devoted to the climate change narrative; and appends “PBUH” to Mohamed’s name (the Islamic incantation for Mohamed that means “peace be upon him”).

As that last indicates, its sympathies are antisemitic. During the Israeli-Gaza War, it’s been accused of breaching its own editorial guidelines over 1,500 times to paint Israel as an evil aggressor against the helpless Hamasniks slaughtering, kidnapping, and torturing Jews, and hiding in their tunnels beneath schools and hospitals. The BBC denies that its behavior was that bad, but there’s no doubt about its manifest hostility to Israel and its ethical violations.

As is true for all leftists, the BBC cloaks itself in moral virtue, so no heads ever roll when the BBC is caught in the act of being dishonest, either explicitly or implicitly, whether through affirmative statements or misleading silence.

However, when it lied about Donald Trump’s speech on January 6, 2021, even the BBC went too far.

Panorama is the BBC’s current-affairs show and, in October 2024, just in time to affect the U.S. election, it turned its attention to Trump’s possible second term in a show entitled “Trump: A Second Chance.” To ensure that viewers both domestic (that is, in the UK) and foreign (i.e., the United States) knew that Donald Trump was a very bad man, Panorama purported to replay a part of Trump’s speech to the crowd on January 6.

However, in a grievous sin of omission, the show’s creators spliced together bits of his speech so that it appeared to viewers that Trump stated, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol and I’ll be there with you and we fight. We fight like hell…” In fact, BBC edited out almost an hour of footage to create that alleged statement:

Trump’s actual remarks were: “We’re gonna walk down, and I’ll be there with you, we’re gonna walk down, we’re gonna walk down any one you want but I think right here, we’re gonna walk down to the Capitol and we’re gonna cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women.” The BBC edited out the president saying, “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” About 54 minutes later in his speech, Trump said, “Most people would stand there at 9 o’clock in the evening and say, I wanna thank you very much and they go off to some other life, but I said something’s wrong here, something’s really wrong, can’t have happened, and we fight. We fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not gonna have a country any more.”

This was a cut-and-paste of epic proportions, and it’s inconceivable that it was accidental.

Today, two people—two very high-up people at the BBC—finally paid a price for this gross calumny:

The BBC's director-general Tim Davie has resigned amid a row over the doctoring of a Donald Trump speech for a Panorama episode. The corporation's CEO of News, Deborah Turness, has also resigned following criticism that the BBC documentary misled viewers.

However, even now, the BBC refuses to admit wrongdoing. Thus,

In a statement, Mr Davie said: “There have been some mistakes made and as director general I have to take ultimate responsibility.”

Nope. It’s not a mistake to edit out almost an hour of footage and to splice the remaining footage together to make it appear that Donald Trump was urging people to engage in mass violence against the government.

The sad thing is that, if the UK is anything like the US, neither Davie nor Turness will be shunned and reduced to finding employment slinging soggy British burgers and fries at a remote drive-through far from London. Instead, they’ll be feted as fighters and land on their feet in cush jobs.

So, while it’s a start that they’re losing their prestigious positions at the BBC, it’s not enough. They presided over something that was evil, and neither they nor their successors will really change until consequences become serious and common.