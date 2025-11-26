Have Democrats fallen out with Big Tech?

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has taken a break from his usual diatribe against fossil-fuel interests to take a swipe at Big Tech. You heard me right. In a bill that Schiff recently sponsored in Congress, he stated, “Americans should not be expected to bankroll Big Tech’s infrastructure through excessive electricity bills and threats to their water supplies.” For the record, his statement is a red herring. Big Tech is not asking Americans to bankroll their infrastructure. If anything, they would like to divorce themselves from the grid considering the mess that Democrats have made of it in recent years. In fact, it was Schiff and his Democrat colleagues who expected Americans to bankroll green infrastructure to the tune of a trillion dollars. That is until Trump took their punch bowl away.

What is Schiff trying to accomplish in pitting the interests of one class of energy consumers against another? In the following excerpt from a letter signed by Congressional Democrats to Michael Kratsios, the Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology policy, we find out more:

As American families face soaring electricity bills caused by the Trump Administration’s sweetheart deals with Big Tech companies, we write to demand information about the failure of the Administration to prevent consumers from being forced to subsidize the cost of data centers — costs compounded by the Administration’s reckless abandonment and assault on new, clean energy sources. Since his second inauguration, President Trump has cozied up to Meta, Google, Oracle, OpenAI, and other Big Tech companies, fast-tracking and pushing for the buildout of power- hungry data centers across the country. The power demands of these new data centers are staggering and unprecedented: for example, Meta’s new data centers, promoted during the President’s dinner with tech executives, will consume up to 5 gigawatts each: the equivalent to nearly four million homes. National power consumption from data centers is projected to rise from around 5% to 12% within three years and adding to fears of more blackouts on burdened grids. The Office of Science and Technology Policy itself has conceded that ‘technological advancements of AI are increasing pressures on the grid.’ While the Administration has gestured at eventually adding some more power sources and improving grid infrastructure, it has failed to keep up with increasing demand. As a result, everyday Americans are already being forced into bidding wars with trillion-dollar companies to keep the lights on at home. As electricity demand has increased, the Trump Administration has supercharged this cost-of-living crisis by making it harder to increase and diversify sources of household electricity sources. President Trump has hiked tariffs on critical energy infrastructure, expanded liquified natural gas exports that could push natural gas prices up by 30% by 2050, and undermined energy assistance programs that millions of families rely on. In addition, President Trump’s attacks on wind and solar — the cheapest and fastest-to-deploy energy sources — through imposing burdensome regulatory requirements and revoking tax credits are driving up costs and prolonging timelines for deployment.

In writing, “President Trump has cozied up to Meta, Google, Oracle, OpenAI, and other Big Tech companies, fast-tracking and pushing for the buildout of power- hungry data centers across the country”, the Democrats are showing more than a hint of jealousy. In fact, they are enraged that Trump has ingratiated himself with the bros of Big Tech.

The Democrats are doing their best imitation of Huey Long, claiming that Tech Titans are stealing the gigawatts that you need to light and warm your home. Of course, a year ago they did not care whether the grid stayed up or how much it cost, as long as it was green energy that was flowing.

The answer is not to pit one class against another as Democrats are doing with their rhetoric, but instead to deal openly and honestly with the root cause of what is undermining grid reliability and driving up the cost of electricity. The cause is the replacement of thermal power plants with intermittent renewable generation from wind and solar. Renewable mandates and subsidies have left power grid owners with three underutilized generating assets (solar, wind, and thermal) rather than one (thermal) that is fully utilized. Even after taking into consideration fuel savings, it does not offset the additional capital cost. In California, the energy cost (USD/kWh) of a system running solar, wind, and thermal in concert is 2.5 times greater than the energy cost of a system running thermal only (see calculations). It is a staggering misallocation of resources. Big Tech does not like the added cost, but it cannot tolerate an unreliable grid. Last year’s Spanish blackout is fresh in the minds of many of them.

The Democrats are finding themselves being stripped of their former supporters by Trump. First it was the working man, now it’s the Big Tech bros. Soon they will be clinging desperately to their core constituency of cat ladies.

Image generated by ChatGPT.