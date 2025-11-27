Have a Very Samurai Thanksgiving

The legendary Japanese swordsman Miyamoto Musashi, who died four hundred years ago, described the warrior mindset: “To win any battle, you must fight as if you are already dead.” The kensei samurai didn’t want his students to be reckless with their lives. He wanted them to fight without fear or hesitation.

Sometimes we look at all the problems in our world and become overwhelmed. Our constitutional Republic is under attack from enemies both inside and beyond our borders. A vast, unaccountable bureaucracy raging from D.C. has stamped out the Constitution’s design for limited government, and today’s corrupt politicians have abandoned our Founding Fathers’ love for liberty.

The national debt grows. The number of laws, rules, and regulations grows. The size of America’s foreign-born population grows. As multiculturalism replaces assimilation, social divisions grow. The risk of global war — and even civil war here at home — grows. This is more than enough to dampen the spirits of an optimist and to convince the pragmatist to prepare for impending doom.

This is when Musashi’s lesson matters most. Are you alive? Then fight. That might sound like the most inappropriate Thanksgiving message imaginable. This beloved American tradition is about family, food, and friendship. It is a time for us to put our differences aside and thank God for providing so many blessings that have carried us through another year. It is an American celebration of all the generations of Americans who crossed the ocean, ventured into an untamed New World, and laid the foundations for the greatest country in the world. It is a time for peace — not fighting.

But Thanksgiving is also the perfect time to remember how hard our ancestors had to fight to ensure that we could all be here today. Can you imagine the force of will required to leave behind everything you knew to venture toward an unsettled land? Can you imagine the perseverance required to lose family members at sea, only to lose more family members once finally reaching shore? Can you imagine the fortitude required to wake up every day to build just a little more in a largely unsettled and unexplored world?

Safety was not guaranteed. Happiness was not guaranteed. Food was not guaranteed. There was only the freedom to work as hard as possible from one day to the next. Are you alive? Then fight. That’s both the settler’s and the dreamer’s ethos.

Sometimes even the wisest of us forget that life is struggle. We are not meant to be handed everything we have. We must work hard to feed and shelter ourselves. Strong relationships with our families and our friends can never be taken for granted. We must work hard to build bonds, repair rifts, and subdue personal grievances with unconditional love. We are not entitled to happiness. We must work hard to pursue it. During this life, we are on a circuitous pilgrimage seeking salvation. Our hardships become the weathered stones of our path.

The first Thanksgiving was over four hundred years ago (right around the time when Miyamoto Musashi was securing his own legacy). Think of all the American history that has come since the days of the Pilgrims. Those first settlers could not have known what the New World would become or how their struggles would provide the cornerstone to America’s story. They certainly were not responsible for all the triumphs ahead — the Declaration of Independence, Manifest Destiny, and the “American dream,” to name just a few.

The Pilgrims struggled, worshiped together, and endured, and by enduring, they laid down the first weathered stones that formed America’s path. Where that path would go, the Pilgrims did not know. They did their part, and those of us who inherited their works are blessed to connect our own stories to their determination.

For those who might be willing to give up on America, ask yourself whether the monumental challenges we have today are any weightier than those carried by all who came before us. Were the hardships and tragedies of the last four hundred years less daunting? Or do we take the struggles of the past for granted because we stand on solid ground so far removed from the beginning of America’s winding, perilous path? Perhaps if we took more time to appreciate everything America and Americans have endured, we would be more confident in our own abilities to fight, struggle, and overcome.

Survival, redemption, salvation — anything worth having requires personal struggle. Don’t you think the same could be said about America? This country is not the story of endless, certain achievement. It is the story of achievements surrounded by failures and conflicts. The “American Dream” isn’t a blissful reverie; it is the product of yearning, hope, and aspiration. We fall, so that we may learn to pick ourselves back up. America stumbles so that we Americans can find our footing and continue down the path.

This Thanksgiving, be thankful for the hardships that make us stronger. Be thankful that there is so much worth protecting. Be thankful for all those who endured, so that we could celebrate today. Be thankful that you are alive. This country is worth the fight.

Image via Pexels.