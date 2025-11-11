Has the NFL learned its DIE lesson?

Let’s separate the facts from the fiction on the National Football League (NFL) and diversity, inclusion, and equity (DIE).

The NFL is proud of and committed to its DIE measures, but this support for DIE is hypocritical because it is limited to organizational and promotional aspects of the league while not extending to the players, where merit prevails.

A look at the following DIE initiatives and policies of the NFL is most revealing:

The Rooney Rule. The Rooney Rule currently requires that a team interview at least two minority (which includes women) candidates when hiring for head coach, general manager, and coordinator positions, and at least one minority candidate for the quarterback coach role, with the NFL hoping to expand the Rooney Rule to require at least one diverse candidate for any senior-level executive position.

Compensatory Draft Picks. The NFL requires that if a team loses a minority coach or executive to another club to become a head coach or executive, then the team losing the minority employee will receive a compensatory third-round draft pick for two consecutive years after such loss, with an additional compensatory third-round draft pick awarded for a third consecutive year if both a minority coach and executive leave in the same year.

National Anthem Kneeling Policy. In a partial capitulation to Colin Kapernick’s kneeling during the playing of the National Anthem in 2016 to protest systemic racism and police brutality against minorities, the NFL currently requires players on the field to stand during the playing of the National Anthem or stay in the locker room.

Playing Field Signage. As part of its “Inspire Change” initiative, the NFL permits certain DIE messaging on the playing field. The NFL requires that “It Takes All of Us” must be stenciled in one end zone for all games. The other end zone features, on a rotating basis, a social justice message from a pre-approved list of the following four options: “Choose Love,” “End Racism,” “Inspire Change,” and “Stop Hate.”

Helmet Signage. Also as part of the “Inspire Change” initiative, players can place a decal on the back of their helmets with one of the following five social justice messages: “Choose Love,” “End Racism,” “Inspire Change,” “Stop Hate,” and ”It Takes All of Us.”

Super Bowl Halftime Shows. The Super Bowl halftime shows have been DIE-focused for many years (and especially since 2020) and in 2026 will be headlined by the controversial Bad Bunny.

Washington Redskins Name Change. The Redskins were pressured on racial grounds to change their name to the Washington Football Team before being rebranded as the Commanders.

Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. This fellowship incorporates former NFL players and others with a coaching background into training camps, offseason workout programs, and minicamps to provide them with on-the-field experience.

Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship. The Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship, named after Bill Nunn and John Wooten, two black NFL front-office executives, provides former college and NFL players as well as current college football recruiting and personnel employees with the opportunity to learn more about scouting.

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Programs. The HBCU Combine and HBCU Legacy Bowl provide mentorship and exposure, respectively, for HBCU players, while HBCU Officiating Grants provide funds to support HBCU officials with training.

Quarterback Coaching Summit. This meeting provides a development and networking opportunity for minority coaches.

Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum. This gathering, named for the first black NFL general manager, provides a learning and networking platform for current and aspiring minority personnel executives.

Diversity and Inclusion Reports. These annual reports provide an overview of mobility patterns for minority coaches and general managers and identify any occupational access barriers.

DIE Workshops. All team executives are required to participate in DIE leadership workshops.

Women’s Initiatives. The NFL has multiple women’s initiatives, including the Women’s Forum, a symposium for women currently working in college football roles to assist them in securing an NFL position in coaching, scouting, and the front office; Women’s Community, a platform to support the professional development of women who work in football; THREAD, a support system for women during and after their participation in the NFL; and Women’s Initiative Network, or WIN, providing individual team support for female staff.

Affinity Groups. The NFL supports a number of employee affinity groups such as APEX (Asian-Pacific Exchange), BEN (Black Engagement Network), LIGA (Latino/a/x), PRIDE (LGBTQ+), THREAD, and WIN that provide networking and professional development opportunities for employees based on their shared racial, ethnic, sexual, or gender backgrounds.

All of the DIE undertakings listed above have at least one thing in common: They all discriminate against white males (and in some cases, white people generally). Further, the message being sent is that white people are racists. These DIE efforts are an outgrowth of the highly discriminatory affirmative action policies of the past and a continuation of the reverse discrimination the U.S. has had to endure for decades, which has done more to splinter the country than to unite it.

The NFL leadership has caved to the NFL players (and its union, the NFL Players Association), who, as of 2025, are composed of over 70% black athletes. Apparently, the NFL does not apply DIE to white players.

In addition, the NFL has given in to its corporate sponsors interested in virtue-signaling. With many corporations recently pulling back on DIE, it will be interesting to see if the NFL adjusts its approach.

The NFL appears to have given little consideration to the paying fans, who I believe look to football as a form of entertainment and do not want DIE interfering with their viewing pleasure.

You will note that most of the items on the long list above are understated and not blatantly visible to fans. Even the signage on the playing field and players’ helmets is often not caught on television broadcasts. The NFL appears to have learned something from its overt mishandling of the Colin Kaepernick National Anthem protest, which resulted in the backlash of fans as well as declining NFL television viewership: Quiet is better.

In summation, we must consider the facts and not be fooled by the fiction.

Perry V. Kalajian is an attorney, consultant, analyst, and national television personality.

