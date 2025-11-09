Has Donald Trump really gone Joe Biden?

The modern Democrat party is defined by projection. Dictionary.com helpfully defines the word:

The tendency to ascribe to another person feelings, thoughts, or attitudes present in oneself, or to regard external reality as embodying such feelings, thoughts, etc., in some way.

One may reasonably add policies, beliefs and intended actions. Whatever Democrats are accusing Normal Americans of doing, they’re doing or are intending to do. Democrat projection now extends to dementia. Joe Biden was plainly demented even while running for the presidency, yet Democrats, then and now, indignantly whine: “Who you gonna believe? Us or your own lyin’ eyes and ears?”

At Hot Air, David Strom explains:

Many Democrats are still denying that there was anything wrong with Joe Biden's mental acuity, but these geniuses in gerontocracy are all over X and Bluesky insisting that Trump is demonstrably losing it. Yes, the same Donald Trump who is zipping around the world ending wars and proto-wars, making trade deals with country after country, cleaning up the immigration disaster, and spending countless hours jousting with the media.

Unlike Joe Biden, whose White House Physician has invoked the Fifth when questioned about his treatment of Biden, and Biden’s manifestly obvious mental decline, Trump has taken and aced multiple cognitive tests. A primary Democrat tactic in trying to hide Biden’s grossly obvious decline was speaking only of his age, not his cognitive capacity: Sure, Joe has slowed down a little, who doesn’t? But that’s just aging, not dementia!

Graphic: X Post

We knew Biden avoided the press, but we now know he avoided even his own spokesmen, like Ian Sams who didn’t take the Fifth and admitted he actually met with Biden only twice in two years. Biden’s handlers routinely called a “lid” by midday, and so carefully managed his rare public appearances, Biden was nearly on milk cartons that asked if anyone had seen him. Who can forget Biden’s proclamation of TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE!, or his definition of America in a single word:

Graphic: X Post

And who can forget Biden falling off his bike, multiple tripping incidents, his new anti-falling down shoes and staffers surrounding him to hide his rigid, mechanistic gait whenever cameras caught him walking from a helicopter to the White House? Biden’s handlers switched him to the short stairs of Air Force One to minimize another multiple upward falling debacle, and how often did aides—including Dr. Jill--guide him off stage as he stood in deer-in-the-headlights confusion after muffing dialogue cards—“You stand HERE. You say X and then shake hands with Y”--with reporter photos he was given in his almost non-existent press encounters.

And then there was the debate, where Biden faltered and said: “we beat Medicare.” And this bizarre comment:

Graphic: X Post

This happened many times:

Graphic: X Post

Biden’s grasp of facts was no grasp at all:

Graphic: X Post

And this pretty much sums up the debate:

Graphic: X Post

Democrats and their media propagandists were horrified, yet many still tried to portray Biden as competent even while working behind the scenes to kick him off the ticket.

Compare that to Donald Trump, circa November 2025. He engages, unscripted and for hours,with the press virtually daily, in press conferences, at events, at impromptu sessions on Air Force One, through Truth Social posts, and unlike the lies about Joe Biden working harder than younger staffers, Trump does work harder. He televises long Cabinet meetings and he’s also not afraid to appear on hostile media outlets like 60 Minutes:

Graphic: X Post

CBS didn’t trim a 73-minute interview to 27 minutes to spare a demented Trump, who was surely not given questions in advance like Biden, but because he was mopping the floor with them. And still they project:

Graphic: X Post

Newsom is among the Democrat’s foremost dissemblers, dodgers and liars, and he’s running for President. Nicole Wallace isn’t running for president:

Graphic: X Post

Trump’s “bizarre tangents” are simply his informal style, verbalized pauses and self-deprecating humor. Speaking as a teacher of speech and debate, he rambles a bit more than I’d prefer, but that’s no sign of age-related deterioration or dementia. He has always done that. And pretty much everything the NYT has “analyzed” about Trump has proved to be wrong and intensely political.

On the international stage, Biden was an embarrassment. Trump is making peace around the world, reestablishing American strength and deterrence, rebuilding the economy and convincing our enemies they don’t want to mess with us. His success with tariffs, which the NYT and the rest predicted would doom us, is unprecedented.

Ultimately, there is no question who is in charge in the White House, and who is making decisions and signing documents.

If Donald Trump is demented I’ll take a double helping, please, waiter.

Become a subscriber and get our weekly, Friday newsletter with unique content from our editors. These essays alone are worth the cost of the subscription.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.