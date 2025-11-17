Harvard's Larry Summers-Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal gets more sordid ...

Not everyone considers Larry Summers to be the sexually alluring tiger he thinks he is.

But here we are.

The Harvard Crimson did more digging on the former Harvard president's involvement with Jeffrey Epstein, and found a fresh motherlode of pervy grossness.

When former Harvard President Lawrence H. Summers was pursuing a romantic relationship with a woman he described as a mentee, he turned to a longtime associate for guidance: Jeffrey E. Epstein.@dhruvtkpatel and @camsrivastava report.https://t.co/p8uUQjwtfG — The Harvard Crimson (@thecrimson) November 17, 2025

They write:

When former Harvard President Lawrence H. Summers was pursuing a romantic relationship with a woman he described as a mentee, he sought guidance from a longtime associate: convicted sex offender Jeffrey E. Epstein. In a sequence of texts and emails between November 2018 and July 5, 2019, Summers turned to Epstein for advice on his pursuit of the woman. Epstein was quick to chime in with assurance and suggestions, describing himself in one November 2018 message as Summers’ “wing man.” The messages became public after House Republicans released more than 20,000 files from the Epstein estate on Wednesday. Summers’ correspondence with Epstein, a financier who pled guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008, ends just one day before Epstein was arrested on new sex trafficking charges.

The report notes that Summers has been married, if that's the word for it, to Elisa New, a Harvard English professor, now retired, since 2005. (New had her own correspondence going with Epstein, discussing Vladimir Nabokov's "Lolita.")

But Summers's love interest was in a young Chinese macroeconomist named Keyu Jin, 28 years his junior, the daughter of a top Chinese official involved with the One Belt, One Road initiative, who spurned his advances. That prompted him to consult with Epstein for dating advice.

His "mentee" only loved him for his power and influence, he complained. And what's more, she apparently wouldn't sleep with him. In one of his emails to Epstein, he called her 'a friend without benefits.'

The lovelorn Summers kept pining for his would-be Fang Fang who wouldn't have him and even praised the Chicom belt-and-road project to make her happy, but she still didn't want to be his mistress.

There's an interesting angle about the CCP in the story of Larry Summers trying to seduce someone he was mentoring. Her father is a Chinese official running part of the Belt and Road initiative, and she explicitly thanked Summers for supporting her Dad. https://t.co/4NNuut2JsK pic.twitter.com/wgIdAkMAEd — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) November 17, 2025

Summers forwarded her emails to Epstein for dissection without telling her so that his pervert buddy could evaluate them.

She was referred to as 'peril' in the exchanges, most likely, meaning the racist term 'yellow peril' and he emailed Epsteing abou "my getting horizontal with peril," according to the Crimson. But he was the one who was the peril. She wasn't about to be the 'friend with benefits' he wanted.

And he insisted that she put out:

Summers went on to describe what he saw as his “best shot”: that the woman finds him “invaluable and interesting” and concludes “she can’t have it without romance / sex.”

Harvard Crimson claims that the younger economist Summers was hitting on and getting advice from Epstein about was Keyu Jin. The nickname used by the two geniuses to refer to her seems to have been "peril" - probably short for Yellow Peril.



All of the social drama about Epstein… https://t.co/SfRfIxV3kU pic.twitter.com/5MO4p06jt8 — steve hsu (@hsu_steve) November 17, 2025

It actually speaks well for her, but it's also in line with her class and culture.

While the Chicoms often use honeytraps on stupid Westerners, bagging easily led fools like Rep. Eric Swalwell for their own purposes, Chinese elites are not as forgiving of such behavior among their own. Having standards, they look down on whorish behavior.

Several years ago in Los Angeles, I recall a scandal among the Chicoms when one of their leading diplomats posted in the region had a daughter who was turning tricks through the various sleazy adultery-oriented websites out there. If I recall correctly, it was face-losing and the man was sent home in disgrace.

The Chicoms don't play around with their own and Summers should have known it.

Instead, he didn't care that she could be a Fang Fang along the lines of the woman who 'dated' Swalwell which the latter did in order to place 'her people' in areas of interest to the Chicoms owing to Swalwell's office.

Summers held a high enough position for the Chinese to be interested in him, and had plenty of influence as a top Harvard official, which Summers would have known, but in his pursuit of easy nookie didn't seem to care that that might be risky, or wouldn't be good for Harvard or the U.S. It certainly explains why he was such good buds with Bill Clinton and served under him as Treasury Secretary. Clinton was notoriously casual about national security, too.

Had enough? I think I need a shower after reading that Crimson report and all those emails. What a sexual predator.

Larry Summers was grosser and more irresponsible than anyone ever supposed. And he still has all his Harvard tenure and prestigious board seats and honors, and Democrats continue to pursue him to help develop their economic policy.

Larry Summers pursuing the daughter of a top Chinese official involved with Belt and Road and supporting him in order to sleep with his daughter is...I mean what do we even do with this?



The Center for American Progress wants to put Summers in charge of major parts of its goofy… https://t.co/2PfLyPILZu — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) November 17, 2025

Image: Caricature by DonkeyHotey, via Flickr // CC BY 2.0 Deed