Hamas-linked Jew-hater pours out the congratulations to Mamdani

Sure, a lot of uninformed idiots were celebrating the election of Zohran Mamdani as mayor of New York. They'll learn the hard way why that was a bad idea as the rest of the country takes in the cautionary warning.

But you've really got to wonder when someone closely associated with Hamas, maybe even a member of Hamas, takes to celebrating, too.

Such as this guy, whom many observers say is Hamas, too. If so, he plays "journalist" like a lot of them do.

Hamas is literally congratulating Zohran Mamdani.



He pops up a lot on antisemitism watchdog sites, denying the Holocaust here, defending a Palestinian stabbing attack on Israeli civilians as "legitimate," for being "armed struggle," there. He's been called a "Hamas propaganda-spreader" by the Israeli Defense Forces' official spokesman here. His so-called "reporting" is replete with tales of starvation, weeping widows, dead children, alleged Israeli atrocities, and IDF forces killing kittens. A lot of kitten stuff, actually.

Now he's congratulating Mamdani, which sends a pretty creepy message to all those who have been victims of Hamas, directly and indirectly, many of whom live in New York.

Sure, you can argue that a lot of clowns are phoning in their congratulations -- such as this famously incompetent boob:

Tomorrow New Yorkers in my beloved hometown have a chance to write the first chapter of the America that will come after Trump. Voting for Zohram Mamdani is an act of hope, defiance, and community all at once. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) November 4, 2025

But it's worth noting that Mamdani campaigned with this flamingly antisemitic freak, a so-called 'streamer' and 'influencer' with 700,000 followers named Hasan Piker, or HasanAbi. Reportedly, the pair of them are friends, and they have very similar backgrounds as children of cossetted academic radicals and far-left film-industry mothers.

Hasan famously called Jews 'inbred,' blamed them for the Oct. 7 massacre, mocked Israeli victims of Hamas rapes, mocked Anne Frank, and declared that "America deserved 9/11." Even left-wing commentator Ezra Klein, whom he once did a show with, couldn't stand him by the end, saying he sympathized with terrorists.

Here's a recent of the putrid creature in action:

Some people forget history...or just refuse to know it...and then say something stupid like this. Ask anyone who lived under the Soviets. Also...they literally had to build a fence to keep people in. Socialism does not work. https://t.co/x8EZ6N4zOH — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) November 5, 2025

What's more, both Hasan and Mamdani have denied that an Islamist murder of a British soldier several years ago was terrorism. They sync a lot, don't they?

Mamdani: “Violence is an artificial construction.”



Also Mamdani: “Important! [Cites argument that a Muslim beheading of a British soldier off duty in Britain should not be deemed ‘terrorism.’]pic.twitter.com/Rkcvs9NuNe pic.twitter.com/tEwlMBhaK7 — Joel M. Curzon (@JoelMCurzon) November 5, 2025

There's so much more that suggests a circle of evil associates envelope Mamdani.

The New York Post did a major deep dive into Mamdani's sleazy backers and found something pretty disturbing:

Muslim group with ‘deep’ terrorist ties huge backer of Mamdani campaign: documents https://t.co/3m7wD3Xrtp pic.twitter.com/k59X1WJdQl — New York Post (@nypost) November 4, 2025

His pop, the cossetted Islamo-Marxist nutty professor, seems to have written this:

Mamdani is on the record promoting and calling for Intifada (murder) and sympathizes with Hamas. He adores architects of/those who celebrated the 9/11 attacks. His father -who shaped his political ideology - believes in normalizing suicide bombings. https://t.co/nGmE8GvpTS pic.twitter.com/nhaw1HfIYq — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 22, 2025

And he brazenly, and gigglingly, campaign with an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing:

UNBELIEVABLE.

RIP NEW YORK.



New York has just elected Zohran Mamdani as their new Mayor...their first Muslim Mayor ever.



This is the same city that suffered the horrors of 9/11 - when Islamic terrorists turned passenger planes into weapons of war.



Thousands were killed.… pic.twitter.com/NmgoNnHW3q — Brian Tamaki (@BrianTamakiNZ) November 5, 2025

It's disturbing enough to make one wonder if Mamdani is about more than socialism, and maybe someone who would turn New York into a new terrorist nesting ground. These are, after all, his pals.

One can only hope that the FBI is closely watching this, because terrorists and killers of innocents really don't need a new Afghanistan from which to hatch their evil plots and plans.

When Hamas is out congratulating you on how wonderful you are, you've got to assume that ugly things are in store for Jewish people and normal Americans who will always end up as Hamas's -- and a host of other bad actors' -- targets as they pursue their vile, filthy, murderous agendas.

