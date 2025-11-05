« Mamdani’s war on police
November 5, 2025

Hamas-linked Jew-hater pours out the congratulations to Mamdani

By Monica Showalter
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Sure, a lot of uninformed idiots were celebrating the election of Zohran Mamdani as mayor of New York. They'll learn the hard way why that was a bad idea as the rest of the country takes in the cautionary warning.

But you've really got to wonder when someone closely associated with Hamas, maybe even a member of Hamas, takes to celebrating, too. 

Such as this guy, whom many observers say is Hamas, too. If so, he plays "journalist" like a lot of them do.

Hamas is literally congratulating Zohran Mamdani.

RIP NYC. pic.twitter.com/hRpDdYXzDU

— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 5, 2025

He pops up a lot on antisemitism watchdog sites, denying the Holocaust here, defending a Palestinian stabbing attack on Israeli civilians as "legitimate," for being "armed struggle," there. He's been called a "Hamas propaganda-spreader" by the Israeli Defense Forces' official spokesman here. His so-called "reporting" is replete with tales of starvation, weeping widows, dead children, alleged Israeli atrocities, and IDF forces killing kittens. A lot of kitten stuff, actually.

Now he's congratulating Mamdani, which sends a pretty creepy message to all those who have been victims of Hamas, directly and indirectly, many of whom live in New York.

Sure, you can argue that a lot of clowns are phoning in their congratulations -- such as this famously incompetent boob:

But it's worth noting that Mamdani campaigned with this flamingly antisemitic freak, a so-called 'streamer' and 'influencer' with 700,000 followers named Hasan Piker, or HasanAbi. Reportedly, the pair of them are friends, and they have very similar backgrounds as children of cossetted academic radicals and far-left film-industry mothers.

Hasan famously called Jews 'inbred,' blamed them for the Oct. 7 massacremocked Israeli victims of Hamas rapes, mocked Anne Frank, and declared that "America deserved 9/11." Even left-wing commentator Ezra Klein, whom he once did a show with, couldn't stand him by the end, saying he sympathized with terrorists.

Here's a recent of the putrid creature in action:

What's more, both Hasan and Mamdani have denied that an Islamist murder of a British soldier several years ago was terrorism. They sync a lot, don't they?

There's so much more that suggests a circle of evil associates envelope Mamdani.

The New York Post did a major deep dive into Mamdani's sleazy backers and found something pretty disturbing:

His pop, the cossetted Islamo-Marxist nutty professor, seems to have written this:

And he brazenly, and gigglingly, campaign with an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing:

It's disturbing enough to make one wonder if Mamdani is about more than socialism, and maybe someone who would turn New York into a new terrorist nesting ground. These are, after all, his pals. 

One can only hope that the FBI is closely watching this, because terrorists and killers of innocents really don't need a new Afghanistan from which to hatch their evil plots and plans.

When Hamas is out congratulating you on how wonderful you are, you've got to assume that ugly things are in store for Jewish people and normal Americans who will always end up as Hamas's -- and a host of other bad actors' -- targets as they pursue their vile, filthy, murderous agendas.

Image: X screen shot

Related Topics: Terrorism, Politics
View & Add Comments ()
If you experience technical problems, please write to helpdesk@americanthinker.com