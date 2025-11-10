GRAPHIC: Trailblazing ‘first trans’ lawmaker confesses to sex crimes against toddlers

A “trans” individual who also commits sex crimes against children? How unoriginal. Barry Laughton, a New Hampshire Democrat who goes by “Stacie-Marie”, was the first “openly trans lawmaker” in the U.S., elected to office in 2012, making him a “trailblazing” icon for the LGBTQ crowd. Now, he’s facing 30 years in prison after admitting to sex crimes against toddlers. Here’s the story, from an item at the New York Post:

Four pictures of children believed to be 3 to 5 years old were sent to Laughton by former partner, Lindsay Groves, who took the horrific images in the bathroom of the daycare where she worked in Tyngsborough, Mass., federal prosecutors said. Laughton — who was called a history-maker following their election to the New Hampshire House in 2012 — asked Groves to take the nauseating pictures and exchanged thousands of text messages about them, according to the feds. The explicit images were taken between May and June 2022 at Creative Minds day care, where Groves worked in the small town close to Nashua, according to charging documents shared by the New Hampshire Union Leader. Groves ‘used natural bathroom breaks for the children,’ to photograph the children, according to docs.

Take a look at this guy:

America’s first trans politician expected to receive up to 30 years in prison for child ****



Prior to the arrest Barry (Stacie) Laughton had a long criminal history including stalking, fraud, bomb threat yet Nashua, NH Democrats voted him in#NHpolitics https://t.co/ZpRqM3dNew pic.twitter.com/YSjh5Qxzrj — New Hampshire News (@NHnewsUpdate) November 6, 2025

Ugly as sin, and scary as all hell.

As the Post reports, Laughton solicited the pictures from his girlfriend at the time, who snapped the images when she took literal babies to the bathroom while they were in daycare. Is there still any question why we don’t want these perverts in our private facilities? Whether it’s a space for boys or girls? It’s almost like “trans” freaks, and anyone sympathetic to them, shouldn’t be permitted to participate in society….

Minor-attracted pedophile? How about millstone-attached person? Think I’m being too extreme? Take a look at some of the text message exchanges, per the official criminal complaint from the Justice Department (GRAPHIC WARNING):

GROVES: I’m horny right now LAUGHTON: I was asking because I know we’ve had some back-and-forth and I know we initially said we do nothing with kids ever again and you said you were afraid that if we had kids if they would go back and tell the parents the same with the kids you work with when I was trying to ask you do you seriously see no problem with sex with children like I had always wanted to put my dick inside one of the little girls you work with, but you said they were too little and then you said I could so I don’t know I know you’re horny I’m trying to get clean and I already have the hot water running baby. GROVES: I want to do it with the kids at work GROVES: than you can put your dick inside them GROVES: I wasn’t being serious about the kids running back and telling their parents GROVES: Plus I want to do it with kids who use to come here cause they can enjoy it LAUGHTON: Well, I know but you were afraid that the kids at work might tell their parents and we said we would do it if we knew we were not gonna get caught and I was just wondering like like basically you have no problem with that…

And this:

LAUGHTON: So you would let me fuck the little girls that you work with LAUGHTON: And you’re not screenshot Ing this and possibly use it against me at all like we’re both on the same page we both want to do this and he would let me put my dick inside those little girls I mean what if my dick is too big I mean its big but its not that big I think you could fit in there and if it doesn’t fit all the way then I could stop I don’t want to hurt them GROVES: If they want your dick inside them LAUGHTON: Would you let the little girls suck my dick GROVES: It’s their choice

When Groves sent some of the images to Laughton, here’s how the conversation went:

LAUGHTON: Is that a little girl GROVES: I wasn’t being serious GROVES: Yes that’s a little girl LAUGHTON: i like that I would like to see more of the pussy but I like that it fucking hot LAUGHTON: Is that one of the girls we get to play with

And lastly:

LAUGHTON: That girl looks sweet GROVES: Yeah LAUGHTON: Do you think she would like sucking me and me rubbing my dick on her? GROVES: Yeah LAUGHTON: It’s just a bummer she wont let me put my dick inside of her GROVES: She’s not even 3 yet LAUGHTON: Yeah, I know

I absolutely hate to include the texts, but we need to understand how truly depraved and incompatible with society these sickos are.

Oh, and surprise surprise, Laughton found himself allied with high-profile Democrats, like Eric Swalwell and Beto O’Rourke:

.@BetoORourke and @ericswalwell campaigned with Stacie Laughton, the transgender New Hampshire State Rep who just pleaded guilty to child exploitation charges after reportedly asking his partner who worked at a daycare to send him nude pictures of kids pic.twitter.com/ekp7R3YFL7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 7, 2025

A “trans” pedophile who fantasizes about raping children? He’s definitely not blazing any trail on that front. The creeps behind drag queen story hour only ever want audiences of children (not that I want them in nursing homes, but it’s telling that they don’t ever request it), and this story is not an outlier, it’s part of an overwhelming trend.

Image from Grok.