George Clooney, Kamala Harris, and Democrats' lack of leadership

George Clooney now says that nominating Joe Biden for president was a “mistake” and that former Vice President Kamala Harris isn’t the right person to replace him. And that’s a window into the left’s unraveling coalition.

In an interview with CBS’ Sunday Morning, Clooney defended his infamous op-ed calling for Biden to drop out of the 2024 race after a disastrous debate performance. He didn’t walk anything back, but doubled down, saying Democrats made a “mistake” by choosing Harris and by refusing to hold an open primary once Biden’s decline was obvious. “We are not going to win with this president,” Clooney warned at the time, calling it a matter of civic duty to speak up.

His comments reveal something about the modern Left. Democrats are suffering from a crisis of competence and self-awareness. They’ve built a political brand on identity, symbolism and moral superiority, not on clear leadership, merit or results.

Clooney just said out loud what millions of Democrat voters and donors have been whispering for quite some time: The emperor has no clothes, and the heir apparent isn’t inspiring confidence either.

Something similar is happening in Great Britain. The BBC recently chronicled the British Labour Party’s return to power after years of Conservative control. The victory was the result of Labour’s ideas, but exhaustion with the establishment's incompetence. The UK’s left seized the narrative by appearing organized and future-focused, while the right fractured.

But Labour’s victory is fragile, coming not so much from trust as from the collapse of confidence in their rivals. Both in London and Washington, voters are less persuaded by left-wing ideals than they are disillusioned with elites who can’t seem to govern competently.

Clooney’s remarks capture the same dynamic now haunting Democrats. Once you strip away the glamour and slogans, the American Left has few leaders capable of inspiring broad trust.

Conservatives should take note: Don't mock the Left's implosion, but see it as a warning. Authenticity and competence still matter. Voters will forgive ideological differences more readily than they’ll forgive arrogance, drift or hypocrisy.

For years, the Left has claimed a monopoly on moral seriousness — painting conservatives as unserious, anti-intellectual and out of touch. But now, the loudest voices of that same elite class are admitting what conservatives have said all along: Democrats can’t see past their own talking points.

In both America and Britain, liberal elites are learning that charisma, identity and slogans don’t pay the bills or secure the borders.