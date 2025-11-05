Gavin Newsom: Sound and fury, signifying nothing

Gavin Newsom has positioned himself as the frontrunner for the Democrat nomination for president in 2028 — or, as I like to say, the top of the bottom of the barrel.

William Shakespeare encapsulated Newsom’s candidacy perfectly when he wrote,

Life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player, that struts and frets his hour upon the stage, and then is heard no more. It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.

Gavin Newsom is the perfect Democrat candidate, in an era where Democrats have no discernible, affirmative platform, but boldly shout their nothingness (and vitriol) into the microphone at every turn. They manifest Trump Derangement Syndrome as both platform and policy. Newsom is a poor man’s TikTok influencer, cosplaying to become commander-in-chief.

Gavin Newsom has pursued a relatively common path to the presidency: big-city mayor (San Francisco), and then governor of third largest state in the Union (California).

As is typical of today’s Democrat politician, Newsom has failed upward. He all but destroyed San Francisco, which was once one of the pre-eminent cities in all of America — vibrant, eclectic, dynamic. It had Chinatown, Fisherman’s Wharf, a thriving financial center, Market Street, Union Square, a burgeoning tech industry, cable cars, music, chocolate, and more. Now it has homelessness, crime, drugs, and (notoriously) poop maps.

Newsom catapulted his “success” into the statehouse, where he has summarily turned the once great state of California into a third-world, one-party hellhole, bringing his homelessness, crime, drugs, poop maps, and impending financial collapse upon unsuspecting voters throughout the state.

Tech companies and the wealthy taxpayers have long headed for the exits. Once thriving retail conglomerates have either shuttered their California properties or locked up their toothpaste and laundry detergent. Leftist district attorneys have created a revolving door for criminals, endangering the lives of citizens and small business operators alike. Gavin and Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass woefully mismanaged recent wildfires, which destroyed Pacific Palisades, Eaton, and Altadena, and have been extremely slow in issuing building permits so that those who have lost much can’t attempt to rebuild their lives.

The high-speed train to nowhere is still nowhere near completion, after having spent over $135 billion. Now it appears that $1 billion is also unaccounted for with the Capitol building renovation.

California has the highest percentage of citizens living in poverty, at 16.9%.

According to U.S. News and World Report, California ranks 37th in education outcomes while ranking 21st in per-pupil spending at $18,020.

California (save D.C.) has the highest unemployment rate in the nation, at 5.6%, and is the only state in the Union that saw an increase in unemployment for the month of July.

As gasoline prices have dropped across the country, they are rising in California, with an average per-gallon cost of $4.84, the highest in the nation. Citing costs and onerous regulatory requirements, two oil refineries have announced their plant closures in the state, which will result in even higher prices in the future. Electricity and water rates have also increased.

California ranks 1st (go team!) in out-migration, with wealthy and semi-wealthy persons and businesses leaving the state in droves.

U-Haul offers in-bound transports a two-thirds discount in order to get trucks and trailers back into the state, to serve the burgeoning outbound traffic activity.

California is home to 25% of all America’s illegal alien population, contributing $8.4 billion to the state’s Medicaid costs, reported costs of $14 Billion in education, and untold pressure on limited housing resources.

Almost 14% of the state’s population receives SNAP support, with some untold number of those recipients being illegal aliens.

Onerous regulations, building restrictions, a hyper-inflated economy, the highest state income tax in the nation, “criminal justice reform,” drug and alcohol abuse, and an extremely out-of-reach standard of living have pushed many Californians into homelessness. According the Public Policy Institute of California, the state has 24% of the nation’s homeless, with 187,000 persons living unhoused.

Gavin Newsom is a highly effective media and social media operator (and has vast Deep State and media ties). While he cosplays as a TikTok influencer, radical activist, and now presidential candidate, the state that he presumably manages is spiraling into ruin.

Republicans should press the media to do their job. Newsom will always have a good, prepared “first answer,” and he’ll wave his hands elaborately while he delivers it, but asking the question beyond the question, and the one beyond that, exposes Gavin Newsom as an empty vessel — or as Shakespeare wrote, an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.

Newsom can win the Democrat primary, and he can win the general election in 2028...unless his record defines his candidacy, not his slicked-back hair and media savvy.

Image: Gavin Newsom. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.