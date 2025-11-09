Gag-inducing: Gavin Newsom lectures President Trump about 'God's will'

There's probably no better indicator of Gavin Newsom running for president than his sudden interest in promoting what he calls 'God's will.'

Here's his repulsive media interview with Jake Tapper:

Gavin Newsom takes a moment away from doing nothing about the 187,084 human beings suffering on the sidewalks of California and sleeping with his campaign manager’s wife to lecture President Trump on “God’s will” pic.twitter.com/aODh3XDn1m — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) November 9, 2025

A multiple-married serial adulterer, a pro-abortion extremist, and an associate of every kind of anti-Catholic activist, he's been a fallen-away Catholic for years.

Now he's got religion. But only as a useful political stick for use against his opponents.

He's falsely claiming Republicans are responsible for the government shutdown because they don't want to feed the poor their SNAP benefit packages because they are using it as a 'bargaining chip' and he can't fathom how they can face God, when in fact it's Democrats who are halting any sort of deal, repeatedly saying it's their only way of exerting 'leverage.'

Supercuts of democrats admitting that they don’t care if you’re suffering because they need to use their leverage right now over the Trump administration.



Again, not only are these people power, hungry monsters, but they are not even smart enough not to admit on camera that they… pic.twitter.com/Hz8OkkA8Zp — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) November 8, 2025

He also spewed out this drivel, having promised to fix homelessness decades ago:

you said you would fix homelessness 21 years ago https://t.co/xK8F0Nd6cu — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) November 10, 2025

And he prattled on about Donald Trump being the authoritarian, never mind his various tyrannical moves during the COVID lockdowns while he went dining with lobbyists at The French Laundry Michellin-starred restaurant:

Donald Trump's authoritarianism is happening in plain sight. pic.twitter.com/KfNZ1Scomu — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) November 9, 2025

And it's worth noting that he's singling out J.D. Vance who is Catholic, but doesn't see eye-to-eye on policy with Pope Leo XIV on all things, though their relations seem cordial. Newsom the opportunist knows Vance is the likeliest Trump successor, so he's out to prove that Vance is the bad Catholic and he's the good one, despite his grotesque Catholic-hating history.

He's likely trying to court Pope Leo as his cudgel, imitating Pope Leo XIV's speech, which at various times has said assorted things are 'non-negotiable' and 'central' to the faith. Newsom's now doing that, too, to what, promote a wasteful government handout instead of the personal, private charity that all Catholics are expected to embrace?

Don't be surprised if his next stop is to cozy up to the pope, waving him around for political purposes the way his patroness, Nancy Pelosi used to do. If the pope isn't wise to that, he'll be soiled by Newsom.

There's nothing grosser than a lifelong hypocrite and promoter of anti-Christian governance lecturing the rest of us about God's will for his own political purposes. No wonder he's detested by other Democrat governors, whom he tried to suck up to in this Tapper interview, too. He does a lot of freakish things and this is one of them. Yecch. Just, yeccch.

