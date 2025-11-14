How Trump kills four birds with one stone

Bird one

The Supreme Count recently considered whether, under current law, President Trump can continue collecting revenues from the long list of tariffs he has imposed. The discussion that took place suggests that a majority of the justices will oppose many if not all of Trump’s tariffs.

The simple question before the court is, can a president impose a tariff not approved by Congress?

Should the Supreme Court decide against the president, he and future presidents, will still have other means of carrying out foreign policy. These include the power of persuasion, military force, and embargoes. Nevertheless, presidents would lose the powerful option of imposing tariffs.

Regardless of how useful tariffs may be, many simply do not like the idea of a presidents having an unlimited power to impose tariffs. There is a need for a middle ground.

Bird two

President Trump has also proposed that revenues from his tariffs be refunded to Americans. The most obvious objection to tariffs on imports is that the burden is shifted to consumers, who pay higher prices for imported goods. But tariffs are often used to discourage foreign governments from imposing taxes on American exports. Tariffs often generate other benefits. Tariffs are used to fight the importation of illegal drugs, to fight the theft of trade secrets, and as an alternative to foreign wars and embargoes.

We need a way to preserve the benefits of tariffs while reducing the financial burden of tariffs on Americans.

Bird three

Republicans have apparently promised Democrats that there will be a vote to extend Obamacare subsidies. That promise led some Democrats to vote to reopen the government, ending the long shutdown. Obviously, some Republicans will have to vote for the subsidy extension for the bill to pass.

The official name of Obamacare is the Affordable Care Act. The fundamental problem with the Affordable Care Act is that insurance coverage under the act has never been affordable without government subsidies. One reason many Republicans oppose the subsidies is that they contribute to the federal deficit.

I do not know whether a Obamacare subsidy bill will pass, but I suspect that it will. Why will Republicans vote for it? Because they very likely will lose control of Congress if they don’t. Americans who lose their health insurance in January will vote for Democrats next November. That is reality. But there just may be a workable alternative.

Bird four

President Trump has proposed modifying Obamacare by paying benefits directly to eligible individuals rather than to insurance companies. It isn’t clear how his plan will work, or if it can be done efficiently. I would like to learn more about it. It deserves consideration.

One stone

The four-for-one idea is this. Congress passes legislation granting the president authority to impose a limited number of tariffs. The law designates that tariff revenues are to used to help finance the cost of health care benefits. This can be done by subsidizing premiums, by making payments directly to Americans, or by a combination of both.

Four birds, one stone. Congressional authorization will avoid the threat of a Supreme Court decision nullifying all existing tariffs while providing statutory controls over the amount of both current and future tariffs. Further, the plan would provide Americans with relief from the burden of the tariffs by funding health care benefits.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.