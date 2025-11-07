For the new Democrat party, the motto is ‘how low can you go?’

We all remember the moment. It was 2016, during the Democrat National Convention. Michelle Obama stood at the podium and said these words: “When they go low, we go high.” It became her motto, so much so that she boasted about it six years later in one of the many, many, many books she keeps churning out:

Of course, it was a lie. The Democrats, with their lawfare and violence, have never come close to “going high.” Nevertheless, that’s how they’ve sold themselves to America for almost a decade now: They are the party of virtue, although theirs has been a peculiar definition of what makes people virtuous.

Thus, they are the kind, compassionate people who take other people’s money, pass it along, and claim to be charitable; who destroy the border in the name of global equity, importing violence and disease, and destroying American communities and jobs; who weep for mentally ill men while putting women and children at risk; and who revel in the deaths of their political opponents.

However, in this year, which is unlike any other year, it’s clearly time for a new motto, and Sunny Hostin, the spoiled darling of fortune who endlessly claims victimhood because of her cocoa skin color, has got that new motto. Moving forward, Democrats aren’t aiming high anymore. Instead, Hostin announced that, “when they [meaning Republicans] go low, you [meaning Democrats] go lower.”

Yes, she really said that:

The View's Sunny Hostin: My biggest takeaway from yesterday's election is "when they go low, you go LOWER." pic.twitter.com/ZqZUIuPItU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 5, 2025

Politics is now the limbo game. How low can you go, at least if you’re a Democrat?

People on X had some guesses about just how low Democrats can go...based on how low they’ve already gone:

Shorter Sunny Hostin:



Shoot them in the neck, kick their dogs, fantasize about putting two bullets in them, piss on their graves and jack it to thoughts of their children dying in their arms. https://t.co/fgFBKTfAsd — Lizzy Lou Who 🍁🍃🍂 (@_wintergirl93) November 5, 2025 How much lower than murder do we have to go? — D’Nana (@DLSexy) November 6, 2025 But if you go lower you still won’t be able to reach up and touch the bottom. — jimidahio (@jimidahio) November 5, 2025

I give credit to Hostin, though, for her honesty. If you thought the Democrats’ giant existential scream in response to Trump’s second term, and their obstructionist tactics, were bad and dangerous, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

