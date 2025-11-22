For the media, when it comes to bad Democrats, silence is golden

It certainly appears that NBC, CBS, ABC nightly news programs, along with PBS, NPR, and late-night shows like Fallon, Colbert, Myers, and Kimmel, coordinate what they decide to cover and what they seek to hide from the public. The morning news shows and The View also seem to follow the same marching orders. Here are some stories that the public likely won’t see or will barely see when they watch these shows. They operate on the theory that what the public doesn’t know about Democrats won’t hurt them—that is, it won’t hurt the Democrats. So, while they reluctantly report these stories, they downplay and quickly bury them.

How many Americans know that a rapper finally got convicted for making millions in illegal contributions to Obama in 2012?

Fugees Rapper Pras Michel Gets 14 Years for Illegal Obama Donations Grammy-winning rapper Prakazrel “Pras” Michel of the Fugees was sentenced on Thursday to 14 years in prison for a case in which he was convicted of illegally funneling millions of dollars in foreign contributions to former President Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign. Michel obtained over $120 million from Malaysian billionaire Low Taek Jho — also known as Jho Low — and steered some of that money through straw donors to Obama’s campaign.

Why did it take 13 years for this conviction? There were straw donors. How many straw donors never get charged or convicted? Why was no one on Obama’s staff charged? The media won’t care.

We won’t see much coverage about a Democrat congresswoman charged with stealing $5 million from FEMA and having illegal campaign contributions:

South Florida Congresswoman Charged with Stealing $5 Million in FEMA Funds and Making Illegal Campaign Contributions

The major media outlets are too busy campaigning for Newsom to give the story of corruption in his inner circle much, if any, coverage:

Gavin Newsom’s former chief of staff indicted on public corruption charges

The media certainly don’t want the public to see who funds Mamdani:

Comrade Mamdani’s Chinese Help

For years, the media and other Democrats ensured the public saw little coverage of Biden’s autopen use. They also covered up Biden’s sheer incompetence from the public, even as they effectively campaigned for him, and then for the equally incompetent Kamala. Of course, they also never cared about the corruption Joe and the family participated in as they lined their pockets with kickbacks from around the world. That still hasn’t changed, even with Biden out of office:

Dems walk out of hearing probing Biden’s mental state

The media doesn’t have time to cover the above stories and many other important things because they are continuing their ten-year plan to destroy Trump in the public eye. They have replaced the lies about Russian collusion with endless stories about Trump and Epstein because Trump, like most of Palm Beach society, happened to associate with Epstein over twenty years ago, and Trump’s name was mentioned in Epstein’s emails.

They make sure to bury the fact that Virginia Guiffre and others exonerated Trump, just as they intentionally altered what Trump said on January 6th and in Charlottesville. They never had an interest in Epstein during the Biden years, but now they are attacking.

ABC buried a story about Epstein in 2015 as they campaigned for Hillary, just like they buried all the stories about the women Bill and Hillary physically and mentally abused and sought to destroy:

ABC News Anchor Amy Robach ‘Disappointed’ Network Nixed Her Jeffrey Epstein Story in 2015

As they report endless stories on Epstein, they somehow aren’t telling the public how Bill and Hillary are fighting hard not to testify in the House on Epstein. Of course, Democrats in Congress also don’t care:

Top GOP chair issues stark warning to Clintons if they defy deposition subpoenas in Epstein investigation House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., rejected the Clintons’ attorney’s proposal to provide written answers

And of course, the media still pretend that the Obama-Biden administration was very popular and scandal-free free as they lost over 1,000 seats nationwide in eight years.

Summary: For decades, most of the media have believed their function is to support Democrats and their left-wing policies and to destroy Republicans and their common-sense policies for less government. The public needs to be kept in the dark. Otherwise, they would rarely, if ever, elect Democrats.