Fiddler in the Oval Office

The much-anticipated Trump-Mamdani meeting finally happened, and no punches were thrown. On the contrary, it was love all around, and the Mayor-elect fell for it.

I agree with Scott Pinsker:

The president knew the incoming New York mayor was trapped between two worlds. And he sure as hell wasn’t gonna side with the radical leftists. Instead, Trump sided with New York’s business interests, signaling to them not to fret: The White House and Mayor Mamdani won’t be going to war, and New York’s economy won’t fall off a cliff. Take a deep breath, guys. All will be well. For the New York business community, the Trump-Mamdani meeting went even better than they dared hope. And that’s because President Trump’s charm offensive was deliberate: Obviously, Trump doesn’t want to tank the U.S. economy; his legacy depends on it growing.

Trump masterfully disarmed his critics. There was no “you don’t have the cards” moment or argument about ICE. What we saw was a diplomatic president greeting the new mayor, sort of like presidents welcoming new ambassadors. A lot of smiles and good feelings. And probably a lot of disappointment from those who thought that the new mayor would be the president’s worst nightmare.

President Trump knows that the new Mayor is torn between two nasty realities. First, the base wants freebies and, second, the city can’t afford them. Last, but not least, the new Mayor is going to need a lot of federal money, and those checks are signed by President Trump.

So there was love in the room, but both men know that tough days lie ahead. It won’t be easy, and the charming Mayor Elect will soon have to face the reality that governing New York City is going to be hard. Trump knows that, and this time it is the president who has all the cards.

Trump played Mamdani like a fiddle? Yes, he did, and the left won’t like the tune.

Image created using AI.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.