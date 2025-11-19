FDA’s Dr. Marty Makary continues to upset the (establishment) apple cart

FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary is continuing to upset the establishment’s apple cart, draining the swamp, and restoring trust in public institutions—no wonder he’s become an enemy in Washington.

First, let’s look at his tenure under President Trump.

In the midst of being considered for the position of FDA Commissioner at Health and Human Services (HHS), Dr. Marty Makary stirred up controversy about the positions he had taken in the recent past:

Dr. Marty Makary rose to national attention by skewering the medical establishment in books and papers and bashing the federal response to COVID-19 on TV. [snip] Makary has called the U.S. food supply ‘poison,’ says the federal government is the ‘greatest perpetrator of misinformation’ about COVID-19 and regularly suggests that pesticides, fluoride and overuse of antibiotics may be to blame for rising rates of infertility, attention deficit disorder and other health conditions.

He was a passionate public spokesman with excellent credentials from Johns Hopkins University as a surgeon and researcher. He publicly voiced frustrations about the federal government’s censorship around the COVID-19 vaccines, and took many opportunities to speak out against this deception. Especially important was the historic action he and Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took just last week to “liberate” women’s hormone replacement therapy:

Over the past two decades, tens of millions of women have been denied or not offered hormone replacement therapy or have otherwise avoided it because of a medical dogma that it would increase their risk of dying of breast cancer. Clinical trials, however, don’t support that association. It’s time to treat women’s health with rigorous science instead of fear and misinformation. Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is requesting that drug manufacturers remove black box warnings from these products. These are the strongest drug warning the agency can require, and they have inappropriately scared women off from this life-changing, and sometimes life-saving, treatment.

After years of an FDA with a tarnished reputation, Makary has actually turned things around for the agency. Makary made his position clear, that part of his role was to shake things up:

Commissioner Makary made it clear that he isn’t here to maintain the status quo and he is here to shake loose entrenched assumptions, and remind industry of his view that common sense, in the right hands, can be a regulatory force multiplier. How he will impose common sense on policy will unfold over the next few months.

By way of this declaration, Makary no doubt ruffled the feathers of Big Pharma, colleagues in other departments at HHS, and the public at-large. We’ve seen agency job cuts, and a draining of the swamp.

So what are the issues with Dr. Marty Makary?

People are complaining that he is not responsive to emails and doesn’t always attend meetings. These oversights caused staff to challenge his “leadership style.” There were even threats to remove him. Fortunately, Makary has reportedly discussed these issues with Secretary Kennedy and his own staff.

Some people may be projecting their own frustration onto Makary regarding the changes that have occurred. The in-fighting at the FDA and disorganization have also disrupted Makary’s desire to put improvements in place. He reminds people that he is there to make the U.S. one of the greatest health systems in the world:

Now firmly in the chair after the agency’s controversial RIFs—which he was quick to remind everyone he did not initiate—Commissioner Makary said that the FDA’s future depends on rebuilding its culture, empowering its staff, and applying his vision of the now oft-repeated ‘gold standard science and common sense.’ The agency, he noted, isn’t a passive inbox for industry petitions. It’s a brand—the greatest in the world, he said—and he thinks that change is needed to live up to that lofty reputation.

The facts are that Makary is forward-thinking, innovative, fearless, and yet careful and methodical about decisions that could affect the entire country. He isn’t afraid to annoy people, because he has a mission to complete. And he’s making it clear that he wants to empower his people to come along.

Let’s hope he has the ability to persevere against the powers that be and continue on his exciting journey.

