Small-minded Swalwell: Don’t demolish the White House Ballroom, relish it. Perhaps even polish it.

Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is a peevish twerp who called on Dem presidential candidates to pledge to demolish the new White House Ballroom. That’s just a reflection of his Swal-mindedness, but the potential irony is intriguing, even amusing. In fact, it’s potentially poetic: there is a foreseeable outcome (I’m imagining it right now) that, if he is assigned an imaginative probation officer, he could end up polishing, rather than demolishing, the resplendent edifice.

And why would he be subject to the whimsies of a probation officer?

The immoral little puke who likely wanted to give spy Fang Fang a bang-bang, is facing a mortgage and tax fraud probe by the DOJ. He hasn’t been indicted yet — it’s just a criminal referral — but methinks he doth protest too much, perhaps hiding a guilty conscience — presuming he has one.

The potential outcomes are “arresting.” If — IF — Swalwell is found guilty, he could be confined to prison (congressional immunity won’t protect him from a felony). When released (average sentence is about 22 months), he would deserve assignment of community service duties. In fact, even if he were to get off lightly (again, even “Swal-ill” is presumed innocent), it’s likely that community service would be part of the bargaining since it is a non-violent offense.

Since he claims D.C. as his primary residence, the probation officer overseeing any community service may afford him the opportunity to serve locally — specifically, he might appropriately be assigned to polish the new White House Ballroom. This is not preposterous — court-imposed community service often includes janitorial work, including cleaning public spaces and parks. D.C. has a bunch of them, and we want visitors to our Capitol to enjoy a clean and safe environment.

This is where the probation officer’s imagination comes in: around the time of Swalwell’s potential punishment, there’ll be a glittering new White House Ballroom not far from the house at the center of his potentially fraudulent activity. It will need general cleaning to keep it spic and span for all the dignitaries. Not demolishing, but polishing will be the order of the day.

Since President Trump is cost-conscious, why not send in a closely-supervised community service troop including Swalwell — if charged and found guilty — to lovingly tend to the “President Donald J. Trump Ballroom.” That’d be something he’s qualified for. Indeed, Letticia James and Adam Schiff are also under investigation for mortgage fraud, so the potential custodial savings may mount.

Not the magnificent ballroom palace, but their reputations will be demolished. Still, they may yet have a chance to do something they are actually qualified for — polish away and make it sparkle. To paraphrase MLK Jr., they should fulfill their calling by polishing the gilded ballroom even as Michelangelo painted, Beethoven wrote music, or Shakespeare wrote poetry. That’d be something to relish.

Image generated by ChatGPT.