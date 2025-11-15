Epstein files: Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers is gross

Who could have guessed that Larry Summers, the tubby, back-slapping brightboy of the Clinton years, was an amazingly gross, close, buddy, (I guess), of the late notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein?

That's what the released emails from the Epstein files that Democrats brayed to release in expectations of Getting Trump, are revealing.

According to the New York Post:

Summers, 70, was one of the most prominent individuals to surface in a new trove of emails released by the House Oversight Committee this week. He and Epstein discussed women, politics and Harvard-related business in hundreds of messages exchanged between 2013 and 2019.

... and ...

The recently released emails suggested a cozy relationship between Summers and Epstein, who died by suicide in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. In one missive, Summers joked that women were less intelligent than men. “I observed that half the IQ in world was possessed by women without mentioning they are more than 51 percent of population,” Summers wrote Epstein in October 2017, without providing further context. In another set of messages that spread quickly on social media, Summers asked Epstein for romantic advice. “I dint [sic] want to be in a gift giving competition while being the friend without benefits,” Summers told Epstein while discussing his pursuit of a women, adding that “she must be very confused or maybe wants to cut me off but wants professional connection a lot and so holds to it.”

Got the flavor? Summers is married to a Harvard poetry professor asking Epstein for advice on chasing younger women who will 'put out' for him.

He also thinks women are dumb:

Larry Summers, who was Bill Clinton's Treasury secretary and director of the National Economic Council under Barack Obama and is currently on the board of OpenAI & Skillsoft, emailed Jeffrey Epstein about getting advice about women.



"….hit on a few women 10 years ago and… pic.twitter.com/9IGF4UUayI — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 13, 2025

I guess if you view women as playthings or people to use up like toilet paper, you would probably have a low opinion of them. This isn't his first time disparaging women.

The wife is just as disgusting in that apparently open marriage of theirs.

According to the American Prospect:

Not feeling disgusted enough? Try this missive from Summers’s wife, Harvard poetry professor Elisa New, emailing Epstein in 2018: Dear Jeffrey … I’m going upstairs to hunt for my copy of Lolita, or will get on my kindle and reread on our way to Australia. I may have lent it to one of my kids. I would recommend reading My Antonia by Cather next time you’re on a long plane trip. The prose is gorgeous, and the book has—come to think of it—similar themes to Lolita in that it’s about a man whose whole life is stamped forever by his impression of a young girl.

She discussed ... Lolita, by Vladimir Nabokov, a book which takes the pervert's point of view in his serial molestations of a young girl which in his pervy perspective claims kept coming on to him -- with a man she knew had been convicted of solicitation of kiddie prostitution in 2008 who got a slap on the wrist in that first instance.

It's gross.

Meanwhile, Summers was a regular on Epstein's own 'Lolita Express' to his pedophile island in the U.S. Virgin Islands:

Bill Clinton’s Treasury secretary, Larry Summers, took a trip to Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious private island, flight records show. Economist Summers, 70, was this week revealed to have kept a friendly relationship with sex offender Epstein up until his death through emails newly-released by the government. Flight logs reveal he flew on the billionaire’s private jet four times, including a flight on December 21, 2005, to Charlotte Amalie, the capital of St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands.

Summers is considered the sane face of the Democrat party. He wins honors. He sits on boards. He's associated with Harvard, openAI, Bloomberg, and the New York Times. And as the American Prospect writes, he makes policy. He was close as could be to Bill Clinton, who seems to have shared the 'friendship,' if it can be called that, with Epstein.

And this is what was going on behind starched shirts and pious intonations, the latest being the job of serving as housing advisor for John Podesta's Center for American Progress think tank, plotting to put Americans in rabbit warrens and forcing them to take public transportation in lieu of home ownership.

NEW: Before the recent Epstein disclosures, Larry Summers was poised to lead the economic policy plank for the Democrats' "Project 2029" effort at the Center for American Progress. He signed off on a housing policy paper CAP was prepping for next week.https://t.co/NpHQt64rK8 pic.twitter.com/cM0ym0poLz — David Dayen (@ddayen) November 14, 2025

Summers in recent years has been a prominent Trump-hater, always telling the press how bad his policies are.

President Trump, though, comes out smelling like a rose who was hated by Epstein after these emails, after Epstein told Summers he was the worst of the worst. Coming from Epstein, that's quite a compliment. he was thrown out Epstein, after all, was thrown out of Trump's Mar-a-Lago club for picking up on the young daughters of clients for his pervert purposes.

Summers was right in the middle of Epstein's disgusting life and now says he regrets the relationship. That may be because institutions are now under pressure to get rid of him from their boards owing to the gross relationship and remarks he made with his BFF Epstein.

And President Trump thinks this deserves a closer look from lawmen:

BREAKING: President Trump announces he will be directing the DOJ and FBI to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan Chase, and many others.



“Records show these men spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and… pic.twitter.com/7sdRdEypte — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 14, 2025

It's amazing how these Epstein files, which Democrats brayed for years to release, have come back to bite them. Now one of their biggest stars seems to be entangled in the scandal, and they're all trying to pretend nothing's happening.

Image: Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of public domain images.