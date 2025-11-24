Egregious consequences

Jay Jones, while campaigning to be Virginia’s attorney general, suffered a serious October surprise: in a text exchange with lawmaker Carrie Coyner in 2022, he fantasized about shooting then-House Speaker Todd Gilbert in the head and watching Gilbert’s children “die in their mother’s arms.” The story was well publicized—yet Jones won the election, nonetheless, no doubt supported by those who openly mocked, or even celebrated, the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Language creates reality. The old adage “sticks and stones may break my bones…” couldn’t be further from the truth. Words shape history. The Declaration of Independence spoke our country into existence.

The Overton window defines the range of ideas the public is willing to consider and accept. Today, we’ve drifted far outside the bounds of civil discourse. Calls for violence have become disturbingly normalized.

What are we, as individuals, communities, and a nation, “speaking” into existence now?

Freud’s model of the psyche includes the id—our primal drives and uncensored desires; the superego—our moral compass and restraint; and the ego, which mediates between the two and engages with reality. The ego delays gratification and enforces boundaries.

I posit that society itself functions as a kind of superego, counterbalancing the collective id—our hunger for power, pleasure, even violence. When leaders, public figures, and teachers express primal desires without self-censorship, we witness a breakdown of that societal superego. The Overton window shifts toward an increasingly id-centric culture. The consequences for our once-civilized country demand serious, even ruthless introspection.

Social media thrives on outrage for clicks and kicks. News outlets amplify extreme behavior, often from a vocal minority. Civility is a learned skill. Without infringing on free speech, we can—and should—hold educators accountable when they teach young minds that desire trumps decorum, and that they can say or do anything without consequence.

The late Charlie Kirk, regardless of one’s views on his faith, recognized the urgency of restoring civility. He invited dialogue with those who disagreed, even those blinded by hatred or prejudice. He challenged them to debate ideas, not personalities. More often than not, he identified flaws in thinking and modeled how differences could be bridged through respectful conversation—not inflammatory gestures or rhetoric.

