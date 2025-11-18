Driver with loaded gun, crack pipe, cash, scale, and flamethrower given suspended sentence in Canada

(See also, “Violent criminal avoids prison sentence because he’s an ‘indigenous’ man with ‘intergenerational trauma’” by Olivia Murray.)

Jesse Garlow, a member of the Six Nations tribe, was credited for time served and let off with a suspended sentence after he was picked up by police and accused of driving around Peterborough, Ontario, with a loaded rifle, a crack pipe in his lap, a small scale, nearly $5,000 in cash…and a flamethrower. And he is a convicted drug trafficker!

Garlow, who was pulled over for erratic driving, pleaded guilty to possessing a loaded and prohibited firearm in connection with a June 7, 2024, traffic stop. It was a gun that Canadian Justice Brenda Green described as a “very frightening looking firearm.”

Nonetheless, Justice Green went easy on Garlow in her sentencing decision, due to what she described as the “intergenerational trauma” and “attempted cultural genocide” that must surely have victimized Garlow. Which, of course, led to him taking and trafficking drugs, and procuring a flamethrower.

In her decision, Green wrote: “Despite Mr. Garlow’s history of drug trafficking and the other items in that vehicle, I cannot conclusively infer that he was in possession of this firearm in furtherance of other criminal activities.”

She also noted that the drugs and his crack pipe were for “personal use.” I was unaware that certain “prohibited” and “very frightening looking firearms”—and crack cocaine—were legal in Canada, even if for “personal use.”

Hell, I once got ticketed for going 4 miles-per-hour over the speed limit. Some of us in the West get threatened with jail time if we peacefully protest the government, misgender someone, quote certain Bible verses, refuse to take an experimental jab, or even put up a blog post or tweet that is not pre-approved by the Uni-party.

If we were pulled over and found to possess a loaded firearm, crack pipe, scale, tons of cash … and a flamethrower, we’d be hanging upside down, manacled to a wall somewhere in a dank, dark dungeon. Might be worse than that if we were wearing a “MAGA’ hat.

I can somewhat understand indigenous folks getting a break or two, for obvious reasons. But, for society to be cohesive and successful, equal application of the law is paramount. And, conversely, it boggles my mind that illegal aliens are afforded such largesse when long-time law-abiding citizens are not.

So Jesse Garlow and Hunter Biden can illegally possess firearms, drugs, crack-pipes … and flamethrowers without facing any real consequences, but “progressives” believe the rest of us are not supposed to complain about this or be allowed to own a firearm?

Seems like bad judgment. And a miscarriage of justice.

Image: Pexels / Pexels License