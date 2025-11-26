Don’t be thankful to those who’ve ‘given too much’

Tis’ the time of the year: I’m thankful for those who have given, but not those who have given “too much” to their country. That’s what seditious and pretentious Mark Kelly claimed in defending his mutinous behavior, but how is that possible? He is living. The living embodiment of leftist entitlement, in fact.

When someone says they’ve “given too much” to this country, it irks me to no end. What is too much? One’s life? Multitudes of our patriotic forebears have paid the ultimate price for our country. Many living wounded warriors gave some of their physical being (literally), and mental essence in service of our country. Rather than claiming it was “too much,” many I’ve heard would just appreciate that we live our lives fully and dutifully. Appreciate and contribute to America, that being the greatest respect we can pay them.

So how can any living being insist they have given too much, by comparison? Out of hubris and entitlement, that’s how. That’s how the likes of Mark Kelly, who was rewarded handsomely for his service (probably receiving much more than he gave), can convince his deluded self that he warrants special dispensation to wreak distrust and discord in the ranks.

The most one can give for our country, the last great hope of Earth, is one’s life; that’s the ultimate sacrifice. Thus, it is impossible for anyone to assert they’ve given too much because they’d have to be living to say it — unless they’ve come back to haunt us as some malign ethereal spirit.

I’m not thankful for those who pretend to give too much, but for those who simply give, one way or another, in their own little way. It is anonymous thanks because I don’t want them, or me, to brag about it. After all, one attribute of integrity is doing good deeds unbeknownst to anyone. I’m magnitudes more thankful to the workers out there who help make our lives more tolerable than to egotistical Mark Kelly, who is bordering on solipsism in thinking he gave too much.

From time immemorial, philosophers have recognized that division of labor is efficient. No one, no matter how skilled and handy, can exist interminably without help, even off the grid.

Plato, one of the great philosophers of antiquity, made a strong case that such divisions of labor, when aligned with commensurate talents, actually promote unity and “justice” (which was defined more as achieving harmony back then). His philosophy doesn’t allow for much social mobility, but the point is that none of us can do everything all by ourselves. In other words, there are plenty of people to thank — and it’s fun. I bet the simple acts of kindness and gratitude even raise one’s spirits.

Even though Veteran’s Day was two weeks ago, I still thank them (and domestic law enforcement) the most, for without their devotion to duty we wouldn’t be able to fulfill our human promise, or rise up Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, if you please. But I’m also grateful to the everyday, commonsense Americans who not only MAGA, but, in their many varied contributions, simply make America work.

Therefore, I must further condemn Kelly for his supercilious attempt to justify his sedition. Anyone who claims to have given “too much” deserves to be silenced. Like so many entitled leftists, he is more a taker than a giver, and that’s the least of it.

