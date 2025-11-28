Don't be tender with Fani

Well, Fani's case is history. Hopefully, the Trump team will send a bill to get some of the legal fees refunded. Talk about a miscarriage of justice brought to you by some who drank a bit too much of that TDS wine passed around Democrat circles.

The judge down in Georgia ended this mess just in time for us to give thanks on Thanksgiving Day. Here is the story:

A judge in Georgia dismissed the last pending criminal prosecution against President Trump on Wednesday, effectively ending efforts to hold him criminally responsible for attempts to overturn the 2020 election. The president has now seen three criminal cases against him dissolve since he was re-elected last year. Charges were also dropped against Mr. Trump’s remaining co-defendants in the Georgia racketeering case, including Rudolph W. Giuliani, his former personal lawyer, and Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff. The Georgia case had been seen as one of the most serious legal threats to Mr. Trump, because state criminal convictions are not subject to presidential pardons. A motion to end the prosecution was filed Wednesday morning by Pete Skandalakis, the executive director of the state’s nonpartisan prosecutor council. In his 22-page filing, Mr. Skandalakis, a career prosecutor who ran for office early in his career as a Democrat but later as a Republican, shredded the case originally brought by Fani T. Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, taking it apart charge by charge. He asserted that “it is not illegal to question or challenge election results.”

No, it's not illegal to question or challenge election results. Just check out all the Democrats who did it to President George W. Bush in 2000 and 2004 and of course President Trump ever since he came down that escalator.

Furthermore, it must have been painful for the New York Times to publish this article. Very painful indeed.

Of course, the circle will be complete when an appeals court in New York throws those stupid 34 felonies in the trash. It would be nice if they followed that reversal by sending Prosecutor Alvin Bragg and judge whatever his name is to the boards to have their licenses revoked. It was a travesty -- the kind of stuff that they do in banana republics, not the U.S.

In the meantime, don't be tender with Fani. She needs to be questioned for her intentions and disregard for justice.

No, don't be tender with Fani. She doesn't deserve it.

Image: White House