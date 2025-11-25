DOJ vs. CVS: The feds are not your pharmacy's CEO

The U.S. Department of Justice’s ongoing litigation accusing CVS of filing improper prescriptions is best understood as a vestige of a Biden-era judicial remedy system that reflexively sought to penalize for-profit entities rather than address underlying policy failures.

The lawsuit alleges that CVS pharmacists filed improper prescriptions over ten years ago for opioids and other controlled substances. But instead of protecting consumers, it illustrates how Washington has used retrospective enforcement to substitute blame-shifting for genuine consumer protection. It also imposes significant financial and operational burdens without producing any meaningful improvement in patient safety.

Pursuing decade-old prescriptions drains taxpayer resources, exacerbates pharmacy access challenges, and tightens competitive pressures on an industry already struggling to maintain viable retail footprints. It also expands federal leverage over private firms, giving regulators yet another mechanism to exert managerial control under the guise of statutory enforcement.

The broader concern involves the dangerous precedent such litigation sets. By asserting that internal pharmacy decisions “contributed” to alleged violations, the government effectively transforms the Controlled Substances Act and the False Claims Act into tools for dictating operational policy. This is not law enforcement; it is administrative overreach masquerading as compliance oversight. The system becomes less about applying clear legal standards and more about punishing business models that federal officials disfavor.

This enforcement pattern has long targeted major pharmacy chains across the sector — CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Walmart — under expansive readings of federal law that allow Washington to multiply penalties and convert regulatory ambiguity into revenue. Yet pharmacies have repeatedly argued that many of the alleged infractions reflect inconsistencies in federal guidance, not willful noncompliance. When the government’s own rules are unclear, retroactive punishment does not promote accountability; it merely externalizes Washington’s policy failures onto consumers through higher costs and reduced access.

The incentives driving these suits resemble political performance rather than substantive public health efforts. In the private sector, virtue-signaling means issuing a low-cost press statement. In Washington, it means deploying teams of attorneys to generate sprawling complaints and wage long, expensive legal battles — costs ultimately borne by taxpayers. These resources come at the expense of pursuing active criminal threats, as enforcement capacity is diverted into re-litigating old prescriptions rather than addressing present-day risks.

Moreover, the chilling effect on the broader market is substantial. Smaller and innovative competitors interpret this litigation environment as a warning: Any internal policy, staffing decision, or response to market pressures can later be reframed as evidence of misconduct. When regulatory enforcement becomes unpredictable, investment in new pharmacy models declines, consumer options diminish, and innovation stalls.

The precedent this action could set should be worrisome for all business sectors. If the DOJ can claim that a pharmacy’s internal decisions “contributed” to violations, Washington isn’t enforcing the law anymore; it’s abusing it to tell an industry how to run their operations. Our government should be protecting consumers, not spending millions of taxpayer dollars critiquing business models.

This pattern echoes other policy failures where government intervention produced rigidity rather than improved outcomes — the stagnation of New York’s medallion-controlled taxi market, or the persistent operational deficit at the Postal Service despite private-sector competition delivering better results. In each case, regulatory overreach compromised flexibility, raised costs, and failed to serve consumers.

There is a clear alternative. Market-driven pressure had already compelled companies — including CVS — to strengthen opioid-dispensing safeguards, refine internal compliance structures, and coordinate with insurers long before federal litigators became involved and the DOJ lawsuit was filed. The current lawsuit therefore adds costs without accelerating reform.

At the upcoming December hearing, the court has an opportunity to halt this cycle and prevent a flawed enforcement theory from becoming the de facto standard simply because other firms chose to settle.

Suing yesterday is not a good look for an administration that has a healthy, admirable, and demonstrable respect for the rule of law. There is also no room in this legal overreach for expired issues that misdirect DOJ’s resources from addressing real and present dangers that affect our communities today.

To promote safer, more efficient care, federal agencies should refocus on prospective enforcement rooted in clear legal standards, abandon backward-looking scapegoating, and allow market mechanisms — innovation, competition, consumer choice — to drive improvements that no federal compliance edict can replicate.

Andrew Langer is president of Institute for Liberty, a talk radio show host, and a nationally recognized expert on the regulatory state.

Image: ajay_suresh via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.