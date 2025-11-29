'Diversity,' immigration, and rescuing the last best hope

The notion of America being “a nation of immigrants” is -- and always was -- a little bit misleading.

According to Mark Steyn, even as late as the 1990s, the majority of the people in the United States were descendants of those here before the Declaration of Independence.

That's right, as recently as three decades ago, most U.S. citizens were descendants of Europeans and Africans who arrived here prior to July 4th, 1776.

Now, thanks to many possibly well-meaning but misguided Republicans, and Democrats searching for a dependable permanent electorate, we are ever more like a nation of third world Muslim tribes who have no familiarity with, nor fondness for, freedom, entrepreneurship, or limited government of, by, and for the people. The bigger the government, the smaller its citizens.

Our ancestors once sailed here on ships like the Mayflower. But the flower of our youth has wilted, the melting pot has been cast aside, and the liberty ship is sailing away. The shining city on the hill is plagued with rampant crime, homelessness, sloth, dependency, and hopelessness. The land of the free and the home of the brave is turning into the land of the wee and the home of the depraved.

I don’t like this any more than you do.

But there is an answer to this problem that is at once easy and hard: refuse to tolerate it! Decline to nod along with your Aunt Karen as she recounts how the Reagan administration was good for the rich but not so good for the poor and middle class. (Not true.) Don’t let your professor indoctrinate you. Don’t be taken in by fake news (which is the overwhelming majority of what gets called “news” in the mainstream media. Get involved with local politics.

And tell the truth. Always and no matter what, consequences be damned.

Swamp dwellers, Democrats and Republicans alike, view the Truth as an existential threat. Because it is. To them. But it is just what can set us free again. Eventually. If we hold firm to our beliefs.

As I have repeatedly noted on this site, diversity is neither a value nor a virtue. As Steyn has repeatedly stated over the years, “diversity is where nations go to die.”

The choice is clear: we can be a nation of (illegal) immigrants or a nation of citizens. If we choose the former, we won’t be a nation much longer, period.

Image: Library of Congress, via Picryl // no known restrictions