Disney insults viewers again and learns nothing

I remember Star Wars. I had no idea what I’d be seeing that 1977 day in that common theater of the time. Popcorn and pop were affordable, as was admission, which was fortunate, because I saw the movie four times in quick succession with a variety of friends.

From the moment the Star Wars logo filled the screen, accompanied by John Williams’ main title fanfare, I, and countless others, were enthralled. We’d never seen anything like it, and while the special effects now seem a bit dated in comparison with contemporary computer-generated imagery, they still hold up well.

Like all epic literature, the movie began in medias res and followed the journey of a hero—Luke Skywalker—fighting against insurmountable odds, aided by supernatural forces, in this case “The Force.” Certainly, other decisions in the movies that followed were ill-advised, such as the eminently forgettable Jar Jar Binks. Even so, fans expected, and largely got, epic adventure, noble and admirable characters, ever-improving special effects and a few hours of solid entertainment. I didn’t succumb to Star Wars merchandise but looked forward to each new film.

Then the Disney Grooming Syndicate got ahold of the franchise.

They expanded into TV and streaming, and some offerings, like The Mandalorian were popular, but Disney drove the franchise into terminal wokeness and fired popular star Gina Carano over a mildly conservative social media post. She sued for wrongful termination and won a settlement from Disney in August of 2025.

Doubling down on stupid, Disney produced The Acolyte in 2024, and its creator quickly declared it the “gayest Star Wars yet,” which was only a warmup for the revelation that lesbian space witches created the Jedi. Disney had, by that point, made an art form of insulting and alienating the fans of one of the most popular and lucrative film franchises in history. Producing entertainment for everyone was no longer Disney’s reason for being, and ratings were so bad Disney quickly canceled the TV series.

It's not hard. If you don’t make entertainment that appeals to most people and if you insult them in the process, they’re not going to pay to see it. Critic John Nolte explains:

In a country of 330 million people, all it takes to claim you have a hit TV show is six million viewers. That’s it — six lousy million. You can make the weekly top ten most-watched TV shows with as few as 7.7 million live +7 (meaning, watched the show within a week) viewers. Look at the live +7 for the top show — 11 million viewers. Don’t blame streaming. A mere 25 years ago, when people had 100 cable channels, internet, video games, and Blockbuster Video (oh, and decent movies in theaters), 25 million people watched Friends. That’s not live +7 either. That’s live. If you got a customer base of 330 million and your top show can’t attract even four percent of them, you suck. Hollywood sucks. The Acolyte sucked.

For Nolte and most Americans, it’s simple: The Acolyte was a bad show. It didn’t give people what they wanted and insulted Star Wars fans. Story telling didn’t matter; woke sensibilities did.

The creator of the series, Leslye Headland, did the woke thing: blame fans and the public at large:

You don’t have to tell me who’s talking about it or how bad it is online, I know exactly who they are. I supported them on Patreon. There are some of them that I respect, and there are some of them that I think are absolutely snake oil salesmen, just opportunists. Then, of course, there are the fascists and racists. So it runs a gamut. It isn’t just one thing or the other. So I think that if you’re in part of the fandom, you understand the genre and the tone of particular channels and creators. So in some ways I wasn’t surprised, and then in other ways I was disappointed. I think you always do that when you create something, it’s just that “Star Wars” is on a massive level of visibility.

As with the rest of the self-imagined elite, Headland can’t conceive of being wrong. Her ideas, her politics, her sexual leanings are perfect, infallible, a light to all generations and a necessary improvement of the entire franchise. Any who didn’t appreciate her dramatic about face from the elements of epic literature that have inspired and entertained people for millennia must be fascist and racist. How could it be otherwise?

In that far away galaxy, and in America’s living rooms, the "racists" and "fascists" know better, and they’re wielding their remotes like light sabers.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.