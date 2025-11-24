Did Democrat incumbents create a vaccine against being primaried?

A couple of days ago, I debated the “illegal orders” video on TV. During the debate, a Democrat said that this video was a warning from members of Congress that President Trump was up to something, such as massive troop deployments to arrest his opponents or cancel the next election. After all, didn’t Hitler do that? Doesn’t every Hitler turn out to be Hitler or something like that?

Image created using AI.

He couldn’t tell me anything specific, but Trump Derangement Syndrome comes in many forms, even encouraging military members not to obey an order, as Mike Davis said:

Congressional Democrats are openly encouraging anarchy with a new video calling on military and intelligence officials to disobey what they claim are unlawful orders from President Trump. All government officials take an oath to uphold the law, including the United States Constitution and all statutes. There are some examples where orders are plainly unlawful, and a defense of “I was just following orders” is unavailing. An infamous case involved Lt. William Calley, who led the horrific My Lai Massacre during the Vietnam War. Democrats’ call here, however, is staggeringly dangerous and invites a coup. But exactly which orders do Democrats believe are unlawful? Are ICE raids part of these supposedly unlawful orders? The Supreme Court recently stayed an order by leftist Judge Maame Ewusi Mensah Frimpong in Los Angeles that had curtailed such raids. In Chicago, Judge Sara Ellis issued a broad injunction against the use of force by ICE officials, but the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals just stayed it, characterizing it as overbroad. Two district judges in San Francisco and Portland recently enjoined the use of National Guard troops in those cities to protect ICE agents who were under attack. In both instances, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals stayed those rulings. A similar ruling by radical Biden Judge April Perry in Chicago is pending before the Supreme Court. In the first 10 months of the Trump administration, district courts — mostly in leftist-run cities like D.C., Portland, Chicago, San Francisco and Boston — have issued nearly four dozen injunctions against the government. This number is staggering; it has almost eclipsed the 64 injunctions issued during Trump’s first term.

Injunctions? And now a video suggesting that President Trump is issuing illegal orders. What orders? They won’t say, but they know he is issuing them. Talk about TDS stage 99!

Here is my take: this video is about a primary. The biggest fear on the Democrat side is having a Mamdani disciple show up in your district. Just ask Congressman Henry Cuellar in Texas about one of those primaries. Cuellar was almost defeated in 2024 by one of the “woke.”

So these videos are like a vaccine against a primary. The video demonstrates just how much they hate Trump, and that’s how you keep the woke from a challenge. Thinking I’m kidding? Ask the aforementioned Rep. Cuellar or the guy AOC defeated.

Vaccine against a primary? That’s my theory. These Democrats are running in safe districts, but what they fear is a woke primary. How do you protect yourself? Sign on to a video project and remind your potential woke challenger that you hate Trump as much as they do.

