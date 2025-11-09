Democrats target targets

Self-defense is the foundation of the Second Amendment, which recognizes, but does not grant, that inalienable, God-bestowed right. The gift of life is God’s greatest gift, and He expects us to defend it, not just our own but the lives of others as He said in John 15:13:

Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.

Self-defense also delineates a primary difference between Democrats and Normal Americans who are largely, but not exclusively, Republican. Because God has given us an inalienable right to self-defense, we also have the individual right to keep and bear arms wherever we might be. This is a fundamental women’s issue, because they are smaller, weaker and less aggressive than men. But an appropriate handgun makes them at least the equal of any man. Normal Americans see this as not only a matter of an inalienable right, and a restraint on government, but as a political necessity. The Second Amendment exists, as the Founders writings reveal, to enable Normal Americans to rise up and strike down a tyrannical government.

That horrifies Democrats, who constantly work to establish that tyranny, and who therefore need to disarm Americans to control the use of force. Suggesting the mere thought is un-American, anti-liberty/gun Democrats attack the Second Amendment on safety grounds, or to protect “the children” and even frame it as a public health issue. They certainly deny the Second Amendment speaks to an individual right, and even deny Americans have any right to self-defense.

They also recoil at any mention of God, recently accusing Americans who believe their rights come from God—as Thomas Jefferson wrote in the Declaration, which inspired the Constitution—of being “Christian Nationalists,” a term utterly foreign to Christians. To their way of thinking, there are no inalienable rights because there is no God. There are only privileges granted and withdrawn by the state—their utopian state and secular faith.

Accordingly, Democrats have long thought Normal Americans, morally and intellectually, lesser beings whose lack of sophistication leads them to use human-shaped targets:

Graphic: Reddit Discussion Thread

Why, anyone shooting at human shaped targets must intend to murder people! They must be paranoid monsters! We must seize their guns and targets too!

Perhaps “Frostellicus” isn’t an anti-liberty/gun cracktivist. Perhaps they’re only a bit squeamish. Perhaps they don’t understand the difference between training for marksmanship and self-defense?

Normal Americans recognize reality. They live in the real world of cause and effect and consequences for bad choices. They know government isn’t responsible for their lives and welfare. They know the police have no legal duty to protect anyone. They know they’re on their own and always have been.

They know evil exists and can confront them anytime and anywhere, so they train as realistically as possible for that confrontation. They know their attackers will not come at them looking like this:

Graphic: Author

But much more like this:

Graphic: Author

They also know deadly force is lawful if a reasonable person would believe they’re facing the imminent threat of serious bodily injury or death to self or another. That reality is present in the use of force laws of every state. That means people who have assumed the responsibility of carrying concealed handguns need to train not to kill, but to stop that imminent threat as quickly as possible.

That’s why they train on realistic targets, targets that represent areas of the body—center mass and the brain—that will, if accurately struck, provide the best chance of quickly stopping that imminent threat. Handgun ammunition is notoriously weak. There are many cases on record of criminals absorbing incredible amounts of bullets and continuing to fight, even to survive. If a stopped criminal is killed, that wasn’t the intention of any sane Normal American, but a result of the criminal’s very bad, even evil, choices.

That’s something else anti-liberty/gun cracktivists don’t understand about Normal Americans. They don’t want to hurt anyone, and they certainly don’t want to kill anyone. They do, however, want to protect themselves and those they love, even strangers. They dare to imagine their lives are of more value to a just society than two-legged predators cruel enough to try to rape, mutilate and kill them.

That’s why they embrace the entire Bill of Rights, and particularly the Second Amendment which secures every human right. That’s why they carry a concealed handgun and train to use it properly and accurately. That’s why they pray they’ll never have to use force, but if they do that God will make them smart, fast and accurate.

And because they know they’ll tend to fight as they’ve trained, they use the targets and tactics that will help them preserve God’s greatest gift.

Become a subscriber and get our weekly, Friday newsletter with unique content from our editors. These essays alone are worth the cost of the subscription.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.