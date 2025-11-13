Democrats reach again into the great pile of Epstein-files doo-doo and just can't find their pony

Democrats can be pretty embarrassing.

Convinced they finally have a live one on President Trump after two impeachments, a phony Russian dossier, a string of lawfare maneuvers all at once and maybe a few assassination attempts, they're now obsessed with finding a damning email in the great sludge of Jeffrey Epstein emails, which they're convinced will finally Get Trump.

Twitchy has some choice material on the matter:

The DNC is back with another offering that doesn't look the way they think it does. Here's a post today featuring another Epstein email that has been released that mentions Trump:

BREAKING: Newly released emails show Jeffrey Epstein thought Trump was one of the worst people he knew, with “not one decent cell in his body.”



He went on to describe Trump with one word:



“Dangerous.” pic.twitter.com/kMyRwkgk8i — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) November 13, 2025

Shakes head.

For Trump to be one of the worst people Epstein has met, he would have to have something good about him for contrast, which, of course, he didn't. He was a notorious pedophile and teen-girl trafficker, using underage girls for his personal pleasure and blackmailing power.

Anyone who got in his way, as Trump definitely did by throwing him out of his Mar-A-Lago club for coming on to the young women and girls there for his evil perversions was, in Epstein's diseased mind, the worst person he'd ever met. Epstein served Epstein, so anyone who didn't was bad news to him.

On this logic, he'd consider someone like, say, Pope Leo XIV, even worse.

What's more, his statement calls to mind that he had been coddled for years by blue city establishments, including prosecutors and Justice officials. News of his pervert activity -- in the context of Bill Clinton's palsy relationship with him -- long preceded Epstein's final bust and jailing, after which he supposedly committed suicide. He got away with what he got away with for a long time ... until he ran into Trump who told him 'hell, no.'

Democrats unwittingly cite Epstein now as their authority on moral matters. It turns out their Trump hate has morally blinded them.

Image: Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of public domain images